By Dan Whitcomb
LOS ANGELES, June 13 A federal grand jury in Los
Angeles has indicted a 20-year-old British citizen on charges
related to attacks by the LulzSec hacking group on the Fox and
PBS television networks and Sony's film and TV studio,
authorities said on Wednesday.
Ryan Cleary, who is already jailed in the United Kingdom
where he faces prosecution over similar charges, is accused of
joining other members of LulzSec in harnessing compromised
computers, known as a "botnet," to steal confidential
information, deface websites or attack servers. He was indicted
on Tuesday.
"Cleary is a skilled hacker. He controlled his own botnet,
employed sophisticated methods and his broad geographic scope
affected a large number of businesses and individuals," FBI
spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said.
LulzSec, an offshoot of the international hacking group
Anonymous, has taken credit for hacking attacks on government
and private sector websites.
Anonymous and its offshoots, including LulzSec and AntiSec,
initially focused on fighting attempts at Internet regulation
and the blocking of free illegal downloads, but have since taken
on such targets as Scientology and the global banking system.
The charges come just over two months after accused LulzSec
hacker Cody Kretsinger pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in
Los Angeles to taking part in an extensive computer breach of
Sony Corp's Sony Pictures Entertainment.
In March, court documents revealed that Anonymous leader
"Sabu," whose real name is Hector Xavier Monsegur, had pleaded
guilty to hacking-related charges and provided the FBI with
information on fellow hackers.
According to the indictment released by the FBI, Cleary and
his unnamed co-conspirators hacked into the computer systems of
News Corp's Fox Entertainment Group and Sony Pictures
Entertainment and stole confidential user information.
The indictment also charges Cleary and his co-conspirators
of defacing the PBS website and launching "denial of service"
attacks against an online gaming website and Britain's Serious
Organized Crime Agency.
Cleary is charged with one count of conspiracy and two
counts of unauthorized impairment of a protected computer. He
faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison if convicted.
Eimiller said federal authorities would "allow the
prosecution to take its course" against Cleary overseas before
deciding whether to seek his extradition to the United States.
He is next scheduled to be in court in the U.K. on June 25.
Anonymous, and LulzSec in particular, became notorious in
late 2010 when they launched what they called the "first cyber
war" in retaliation for attempts to shut down the WikiLeaks
website.
They attacked websites including those of MasterCard Inc
, which had tried to block payments to WikiLeaks after
apparent pressure from the U.S. government following the release
of thousands of diplomatic cables.