Nov 17 The U.S. House of Representatives dealt
a blow to childhood obesity warriors on Thursday by passing a
bill that abandons proposals that threatened to end the reign
of pizza and French fries on federally funded school lunch
menus.
The scuttled changes, which would have stripped pizza's
status as a vegetable and limited how often French fries could
be served, stemmed from a 2010 child nutrition law calling on
schools to improve the nutritional quality of lunches served to
almost 32 million U.S. school children.
The action is a win for the makers of frozen French fries
and pizza and comes just weeks after the deep-pocketed food,
beverage and restaurant industries successfully weakened
government proposals for voluntary food marketing guidelines to
children. [ID;nN1E79A26O]
"It's an important victory," said Corey Henry, spokesman
for the American Frozen Food Institute (AFFI). That trade
association lobbied Congress on behalf of frozen pizza sellers
like ConAgra Foods Inc (CAG.N) and Schwan Food Co and French
fry makers McCain Foods Ltd and J.R. Simplot Co, the latter
best known as a supplier to fast-food company McDonald's Corp
(MCD.N).
"Our concern is that the standards would force companies in
many respects to change their products in a way that would make
them unpalatable to students," Henry said.
Other AFFI members include H.J. Heinz Co HNZ.N, General
Mills Inc (GIS.N) and Kraft Foods Inc KFT.N.
The school lunch provisions were a small part of a mammoth
bill that provides money for all parts of the federal
government. The House sent the bill to the Senate for final
Congressional approval.
"They started out with French fries and now they have moved
on to pizza," said Jared Polis, Colorado Democrat, who lamented
the government's subsidy of unhealthy diets through school
meals. "Pizza alone (without side dishes) ... common sense,
it's not a vegetable."
Calls to Minnesota-based Schwan and its external public
relations firm and ConAgra were not returned.
Mark Dunn, AFFI's chairman and J.R. Simplot's main
lobbyist, referred requests for comment to a company spokesman,
who declined to respond.
PIZZA AS A VEGETABLE
Polis mentioned French fries in reference to a provision in
the bill that would have blocked the government from limiting
servings of white potatoes to one cup per week in meals served
through the roughly $18 billion U.S. school meals program
overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
In addition to potatoes, USDA also proposed limits on
starchy vegetables including corn, green peas and lima beans,
while requiring lunches to serve a wider variety of fruit and
vegetables.
Another provision bars the USDA from changing the way it
credits tomato paste, used in pizza. The change would have
required pizza to have at least a half-cup of tomato paste to
qualify as a vegetable serving. Current rules, which likely
will remain in place, require just two tablespoons of tomato
paste.
According to a USDA report from November 2007, pizza and
French fries were among the most commonly consumed lunch foods
by participants in the national school lunch program.
Sam Farr of California, the Democratic leader on the
appropriations subcommittee in charge of the USDA, said the
interference with USDA rule-writing was "wrong" and "shouldn't
be done". Still, Farr supported passage of the overall bill.
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Wednesday that
U.S. school children would still see more fruit and vegetables,
more grains, more low-fat milk and less salt and fat in meals
despite the language in the spending bill.
"First of all, we can assure parents of school-age children
(that) USDA will do everything it can" to improve the
nutritional quality of school meals, as required by the 2010
child nutrition law.
Vilsack was speaking via teleconference from Hanoi during a
U.S. trade trip.
Healthier school lunches are a cornerstone of First Lady
Michelle Obama's campaign to end childhood obesity. Nearly one
in three children in America is overweight or obese and the
numbers are growing.
"Clearly more pizza and French fries in schools is not good
for kids, but it's good for companies that make pizza and
French fries," said Margo Wootan, nutrition policy director at
the Center for Science in the Public Interest, a consumer group
that advocates better food and nutrition policies.
Wootan said U.S. food makers trumpet products they say are
healthy while at the same time lobbying against regulations
aimed at improving the nutritional quality of their products.
"A year ago, I was walking the halls of Congress arm-in-arm
with the food industry, fighting for healthier school lunches,"
Wootan said. "Today, we are on opposite sides, and I'm battling
to keep them from weakening school nutrition standards and
school marketing guidelines and other provisions."
