NEW YORK Feb 22 The average price of a gallon
of gasoline in the United States rose 13 cents in the past two
weeks, bringing it up 26 cents since prices bottomed out after a
nine-month slide ended in January, according to the Lundberg
survey released on Sunday.
Regular grade gasoline rose to an average price of $2.33 per
gallon, according to the biweekly survey dated Feb. 20, up from
the previous survey on Feb. 6.
Gasoline is down $1.08 a gallon from the same year-ago
period, and there is no shortage of gasoline, said survey
publisher Trilby Lundberg in Camarillo, California.
"It was dropping dramatically for nine months straight and
then it hit bottom, and now it's up 26 cents since then, the
latest being 13 cents the past two weeks," Lundberg said.
The highest-priced gasoline in the survey area of the 48
contiguous U.S. states was in Los Angeles at $2.91 per gallon.
The lowest price was in Salt Lake City at $1.91 per gallon.
A steelworkers' strike and a refinery explosion Wednesday at
an Exxon Mobil Corp plant in Torrance, California,
helped push gasoline prices higher, Lundberg said.
The largest U.S. refinery strike in 35 years entered its
fourth week as workers at 12 refineries accounting for one-fifth
of U.S. production capacity walked picket lines on Sunday, union
officials said.
The explosion halted production at the Exxon Mobil refinery,
a plant manager said on Friday, raising the possibility of
higher fuel prices in parts of Southern California.
(Reporting by Tom Brown)