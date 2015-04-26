NEW YORK, April 26 The average price of
regular-grade gasoline in the United States rose about 5 percent
in the past two weeks to $2.58 per gallon, according to the
Lundberg survey released on Sunday.
The 13 cent per gallon increase brought U.S. gasoline prices
to their highest point so far in 2015, according to Trilby
Lundberg, publisher of the survey. Still, prices are
substantially lower than one year ago, when gasoline cost around
$3.69 per gallon.
Lundberg said the increase was mostly due to higher crude
oil prices, although the phasing in of higher cost spring and
summer gasoline blends also contributed.
The lowest-price gasoline in the survey area of the 48
contiguous U.S. states was in Tucson, Arizona, at $2.20 per
gallon. The highest price was in Los Angeles, at $3.30 per
gallon.
(Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Leslie Adler)