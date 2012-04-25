BRUSSELS, April 25 The European Union's
executive said on Wednesday it did not intend to impose any
particular measures on imports from the United States following
the discovery of the country's first case of mad cow disease or
BSE in six years.
"The (European) Commission is satisfied that the new BSE
case has been confirmed in the framework of the ongoing BSE
surveillance system in the United States, which prevented this
animal from entering the food chain," Commission health
spokesman Frederic Vincent said in a statement, referring to
bovine spongiform encephalopathy, or mad cow disease.
Mexico, Korea and Japan, three of the top markets for
overseas U.S. beef sales, will continue imports, although two
major South Korean retailers have halted sales of U.S. beef.
(Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; editing by Rex Merrifield)