* Delegation to meet top USDA animal health official
* Will see mad-cow lab, typical farms, rendering plants
* South Korea is No. 4 market for US beef exports
* USDA says requests for more information are routine
WASHINGTON, May 1 A South Korean delegation will
conduct a week-long review this week of U.S. mad-cow safeguards
and will meet with the top U.S. animal health official on
Tuesday in the wake of a new U.S. case of the brain-wasting
disease.
A USDA spokesman said it is routine for trading partners to
seek details about animal disease outbreaks. Agriculture
Secretary Tom Vilsack wrote to 28 countries, including major
importers, last week to assure them U.S. beef is safe to eat.
"The Republic of Korea is an important partner and we
welcome the opportunity to share information about the effective
system we have in place for safeguarding against the risks posed
by BSE," said USDA spokesman Matt Herrick, using the
abbreviation for mad cow's formal name, bovine spongiform
encephalopathy.
Canada, Mexico, Japan and South Korea, in that order, were
the largest markets for U.S. beef in 2011, accounting for 90
percent of beef exports. Ten percent of U.S. beef is exported.
Some 380 million lbs, worth $661 million, were shipped to South
Korea in 2011, says USDA.
The latest U.S. case of mad cow disease, the fourth since
2003 but the first in six years, was reported a week ago in an
elderly dairy cow in Tulare County about 175 miles (210 km)
north of Los Angeles. The cow was killed after it became unable
to walk or stand. Its carcass was selected at a rendering plant
for tests under USDA's mad cow surveillance program.
The nine-member delegation was to meet USDA chief
veterinarian John Clifford on Tuesday. It also will visit USDA
laboratories in Ames, Iowa, that confirm mad cow cases and visit
farms, ranches and rendering plants in California.
While the group was not slated to visit the farm where the
infected cow lived, the trip was expected to help the delegation
understand how U.S. safeguards work. Government officials,
academics and consumer group representatives are members of the
delegation, scheduled to return home on May 9.
South Korea allows imports of beef from U.S. cattle under 30
months of age if high-risk materials are removed. Seoul banned
U.S. beef after the first U.S. case in 2003 and re-opened its
market in 2008. This time, it said it would strengthen its
import inspections of U.S. beef until it got more information
about U.S. practices to prevent mad cow.
The primary U.S. safeguards against mad cow are a ban on
using cattle parts in cattle feed and a requirement for
slaughterhouses to remove brains, spinal cords, nervous tissue
and other materials that are at the highest risk of carrying mad
cow disease. USDA says the surveillance testing can detect
prevalence of the fatal disease at levels of less than one in a
million head.
Scientists say mad cow is caused by malformed proteins
called prions and can be spread when cattle eat infected feed.
It has an incubation period of several years. People can
contract a human version by eating contaminated beef. There are
no known U.S. cases.
(Reporting By Charles Abbott; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)