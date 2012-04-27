WASHINGTON, April 27 An elderly dairy cow that
became lame and eventually could not stand suffered the latest
U.S. case of mad cow disease at a dairy farm in Tulare County in
California's Central Valley, authorities said.
The cow was 10 years, seven months old, U.S. Agriculture
Department officials said, releasing the first details of the
animal, initially described as a dairy cow in central
California, on Thursday.
The cow was killed and the carcass was taken to a rendering
plant, where it was tested for mad cow disease, a fatal,
brain-wasting disease.
Baker Commodities Inc said the carcass was held at its dead
stock facility in Hanford, California. In a statement, the
company said animal was chosen for random testing under USDA's
mad-cow surveillance system on April 18. USDA said the carcass
will be destroyed.
It was the fourth U.S. case since 2003 of mad cow, formally
named bovine spongiform encephalopathy. The disease takes
several years to develop, so it is primarily a disease of older
cattle.
Tulare County, about 175 miles (210 km) north of Los
Angeles, is the largest milk-producing county in California, the
leading U.S. dairy state.
