By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 20 The trustee recouping money for
victims of Bernard Madoff's multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme
sought approval on Tuesday to release $1.5 billion from legal
reserves, potentially boosting the total payout to $9.13
billion.
Irving Picard, the trustee appointed to oversee the
liquidation of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC, said
the request was made possible after the U.S. Supreme Court on
Oct. 5 declined to hear an appeal by victims seeking inflation
or interest adjustments on the money they lost.
The decision ended litigation that had delayed nearly $1.25
billion from being dispersed to Madoff's former customers,
paving the way for Tuesday's request to a federal bankruptcy
judge in New York.
If approved at a Nov. 18 hearing, payouts would go to fraud
victims who had accounts at Madoff's firm.
Madoff, 77, pleaded guilty to fraud in March 2009 and is
serving a 150-year prison term.
Under Picard's plan, the trustee will allocate $1.5 billion,
with $1.18 billion available for immediate distribution and
another $320 million held in reserve for claims deemed
determined pending the resolution of litigation.
That would bring the total amount distributed to eligible
Madoff customers to about $9.13 billion and mean nearly 57
percent of losses will be returned to customers, the trustee
said.
Recoveries to date total $10.9 billion of the $17.5 billion
of principal he estimates that Madoff's victims lost.
Picard said payouts would range from $1,286 to nearly $200.4
million and would result in claimants on 1,264 of the 2,564
accounts he found with valid claims being fully paid, including
everyone owed $1.16 million or less.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York, editing by G Crosse)