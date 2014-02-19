COPENHAGEN Feb 19 Two American security workers
have been found dead on the Maersk Alabama, a ship made famous
by the Hollywood movie "Captain Phillips" in 2013, an oil and
shipping group said on Wednesday.
A.P. Moller-Maersk said in a statement that the
two men were found dead in a cabin on board the vessel in the
afternoon of Feb. 18 in Port of Victoria in the Seychelles.
The Maersk Alabama was targeted by Somali pirates in an
attempted hijacking off the east coast of Africa in 2009. The
2013 film "Captain Phillips" is based on the incident.
Maersk gave no details about how the two men had died.
"The cause of the death for both men is part of the ongoing
investigation, but it was not related to vessel operations or
their duties as security personnel," its statement said.
Local law enforcement agencies were investigating the deaths
on the Maersk Alabama, which berthed in Port of Victoria around
midday on Feb. 17. The security contractors had boarded the
vessel on Jan. 29, Maersk said.
Maersk Alabama is part of a U.S.-flagged fleet controlled by
Maersk Line Limited, a unit in A.P. Moller-Maersk, which
performs military, government and humanitarian missions by
transporting cargo on its container, tanker and multi-purpose
ships, according to the company's website.
Maersk's statement said Maersk Line Limited contracts vessel
security services to Trident Group in accordance with U.S. Coast
Guard security directives. Contracted security is part of
anti-piracy protection plans to safeguard crews and vessels.
It said the Maersk Alabama is persistently in high-risk
areas since it provides feeder service - calling at smaller
ports to collect containers that are later loaded on bigger
container vessels - to the east coast of Africa.
"Captain Phillips", directed by Paul Greengrass and starring
Tom Hanks and Barkhad Abdi, is based on the attack on the Maersk
Alabama in 2009, when Captain Richard Phillips was taken hostage
by pirates led by Abduwali Muse in the Indian Ocean.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Alistair Lyon)