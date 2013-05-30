By Dave Sherwood
| FREEPORT, Maine
FREEPORT, Maine May 30 An invasion of European
green crabs, encouraged by rising ocean temperatures, is eating
its way north through Maine's clam flats, threatening the
state's third-largest fishery and an iconic summer treat for
tourists.
"If something isn't done soon, it will mean the death of the
clam fishery," said Chad Coffin, president of the Maine Clammers
Association. "I don't think people understand just how big a
problem this is."
The invasive crabs likely reached U.S. shores in the early
1800s after hitching a ride across the Atlantic on ships,
according to scientists. Once here, the crustaceans gradually
worked their way to Maine, where they have been present for at
least a century.
What has changed the picture, according to clammers, is that
warmer water temperatures have created a crab boom, and those
crabs are now consuming clam beds like never before.
The state's soft-shell clams or "steamers" have long been
popular with vacationers looking for a "taste of Maine." The
steamers are the state's third-largest fishing industry, behind
lobsters and elvers, worth an estimated $15 million last year.
The green crab is listed among the "worst 100" invaders on
the Global Invasive Species Database and is known for its
propensity for clams, oysters, mussels, quahogs, and scallops -
ocean delicacies long relished by New Englanders.
But climate change has added a new and unpredictable dynamic
to the problem of invasive species, say scientists.
A 2010 World Bank report estimated damages from the global
warming-fueled spread of invasive species at more than $1.4
trillion annually, or nearly 5 percent of the global economy.
Already, warming temperatures on land and at sea have
facilitated the spread of such high-profile invasive species as
lionfish in the Caribbean Sea and forest pests like the Asian
hemlock woolly adelgid - a tree parasite - in the Eastern United
States, both of which have caused extensive economic and
ecological damage, say scientists.
"Our own impacts are making these historic and existing
invasions even worse," said Ted Grosholz, a scientist at the
University of California at Davis who has studied the spread of
green crabs and other invasive species on both coasts.
Green crabs, he says, filled a niche in Maine largely vacant
before their arrival - the mucky, formerly crab-less intertidal
zone favored by soft-shell clams. "Soft shell clams were sitting
ducks," said Grosholz.
CALL TO ACTION
On Thursday morning in Maine's island-speckled Casco Bay,
low tide and a lifting fog unveiled a vast mud flat as Chad
Coffin and Connor O'Neil, both of Freeport, made their way to
the clamming grounds.
"We're realizing that in a single lifetime clams and mussels
have disappeared from most of our flats," said Coffin, who has
spent nearly 40 years fishing on the Maine coast.
A Maine clammer might typically earn an annual income of
around $30,000.
Coffin said his group had recently begun researching the
impact of rising sea levels on the intertidal flats frequented
by clams and mussels, but quickly realized there was a more
immediate problem. "If there's nothing left but green crabs,
then we're done, no matter what happens with the ocean."
Clammers in Freeport lobbied the town, which last year
committed $100,000 to efforts at monitoring and controlling crab
populations, including trapping, fencing, research and education
efforts, said Town Manager Peter Joseph.
In the first "haul" of the season, Coffin said clammers
pulled nearly 400 pounds of green crabs from a small area.
Already, he said, composters, seafood exporters and even a pet
food company have contacted the town seeking to use the crab
remains, though he notes few are willing to pay.
Climate-induced disruptions are not new to the Gulf of
Maine.
Last year, the state's hallmark $350 million lobster
industry was rocked by drastically warmer spring water
temperatures that threw off the timing of the annual harvest,
leading to a glut of early-season lobster and plummeting prices.
Coffin said he recognizes the need for further study before
cause and effect can be established, but says clammers do not
have the luxury of time.
"We used to take and expect Mother Nature to replenish, but
that's a thing of the past," he said, turning over a clump of
mud to expose hundreds of scurrying crabs. "Things are changing
fast and it's getting out of control."
(Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Matthew Lewis)