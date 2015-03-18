(Adds lobsters recovered, estimate of value)
PORTLAND, Maine, March 18 Some 30,000 pounds
(1.4 tons) of live lobsters from Canada survived for several
hours after a truck carrying them slid off a highway in central
Maine on Wednesday, but the crustaceans were quickly back on
their way to New Hampshire and Rhode Island markets, police
said.
The truck, fully loaded with about $300,000 worth of
lobsters from Nova Scotia in seawater, slid into the median and
landed on its side after swerving to miss a vehicle that had
spun out on a stretch of Interstate 95 north of Augusta, Maine's
capital, according to state police reports.
State police said a crane was used to get the truck upright
but it was damaged beyond repair. After a crew ensured the
wellbeing of the lobsters, they were loaded on other trucks
taking them to their intended destination.
The driver was not hurt, police said.
