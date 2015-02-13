By Dave Sherwood
AUGUSTA, Maine Feb 13 Maine Governor Paul
LePage has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court in a dispute with
the federal government over the state's effort to trim some
young people from its Medicaid rolls.
In a 172-page petition, the Republican LePage administration
questioned a lower court ruling that affirmed the federal
government decision to reject the state's plan to cut 19- and
20-year-olds from Medicaid.
"The federal government's path of reckless welfare spending
is one that we decline to pursue," Maine Health and Human
Services Commissioner Mary Mayhew said on Friday.
A judge for the First Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in
November that Maine's move would violate President Barack
Obama's signature healthcare reform law, the Affordable Care
Act, citing a provision that ensures "children do not lose
health insurance as the country transitions from the pre-ACA
Medicaid regime to the post-ACA Medicaid regime."
Medicaid is a government health insurance program for
low-income and disabled people.
Maine is one of several states that have challenged
Obamacare, as the healthcare reform law is known, and
congressional Republicans, bolstered by big wins in November
elections, have renewed attacks on the law.
The state contends that the federal government has run afoul
of a 2012 Supreme Court ruling that allowed each U.S. state to
decide whether to accept the expansion.
Following that ruling, 22 states, including Maine, have
declined to expand Medicaid.
LePage, who campaigned on a platform of welfare reform, was
re-elected in November after handily beating Democratic
challenger and five-term U.S. Representative Mike Michaud.
His administration has long argued that welfare funds should
be directed toward "the truly needy, not job-ready adults."
Cutting the Medicaid rolls would have saved Maine $3.7
million, according to the LePage administration, which has
sought to slash hundreds of millions of dollars in healthcare
spending overall.
