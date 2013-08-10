By Dave Sherwood
| DEBLOIS, Maine
DEBLOIS, Maine Aug 10 From beneath the brim of
a tattered straw cap, Oscar Argueta, a 35-year-old coffee farmer
from the cloud forests of Intibucá, Honduras, grins as he tops
off a plastic crate of wild Maine blueberries.
Argueta said he can make as much as $1,000 per week here,
with free housing, subsidized food and even health care
provided, a deal that has long enticed migrants to Maine's
blueberry fields from as far away as Mexico, Honduras and Haiti.
The work is back-breaking, he said, but the atmosphere
festive. Mariachi music booms from loudspeakers, a roving lunch
truck hawks authentic Mexican fare and workers jibe one another
in their native Spanish.
Despite the perks, this year's trip will be Argueta's last
to the far northeast of the United States, nearly 4,000 miles
(6,400 km) from the border with Mexico that is the focus of much
of the nation's immigration debate.
"The tractors are taking all the good work," he said.
Argueta has a work visa and entered the country legally - a
requirement as the larger blueberry growers adopt E-Verify, a
federal electronic verification system that quickly catches
false documents.
Jobs previously filled by those with dubious documents
haven't transferred to Americans, as some proponents of E-Verify
anticipated. Instead, many of Maine's largest growers have
pushed to mechanize the harvest, eliminating many of the
once-coveted seasonal jobs.
It is an unexpected consequence, observers said, of decades
of uncertainty and political wrangling over immigration reform.
"Whether you're running a business or a family, everyone
here just wants some long-term clarity on the issue. You can't
plan for five years ahead because you don't know what the law
will look like," said Ian Yaffe, executive director of Mano en
Mano, a local group that aids migrant farm workers.
A comprehensive bill passed by the U.S. Senate in June
included a proposal to help farmers and other businesses hire
foreign workers, but was pronounced dead on arrival in the U.S.
House of Representatives.
With little hope for resolution, Maine growers see few
alternatives to mechanization, as migrant labor dries up and few
Americans appear to take their place.
Though the state keeps no official tally, the Maine Wild
Blueberry Commission said the number of seasonal workers
employed here has dropped nearly 80 percent in 15 years, to
fewer than 1,000 last year.
"There are people that say if we just paid more, Americans
would do the work. But that's a joke," said Ed Flanagan,
president of Jasper Wyman & Son Inc, Maine's second-largest
blueberry grower. Flanagan says hard-working pickers make as
much as $20 an hour here, almost three times Maine's minimum
wage of $7.50.
Unemployment has hovered persistently around 10 percent in
Washington County, a poor, sparsely populated corner of Maine
where the economy revolves around agriculture, forestry and
tourism. The problem is acute throughout the oldest, whitest
state in the nation.
Despite that, the seasonal jobs, which offer a short period
of intense physical labor, found few takers among area residents
and were traditionally filled by migrants.
"We could see the writing on the wall," said Ragnar Kamp,
general manager of Cherryfield Foods Inc, Maine's largest
blueberry grower.
"They kept turning the knob on us. It's becoming harder and
harder to find people, and costing more and more to hire them.
And the risks were terrible. It just wasn't worth it," he added,
in reference to stricter federal regulation of migrant workers.
The company once hired as many as 1,500 handpickers, but has
now turned entirely to a mechanized harvest, Kamp said.
In 2011, Whitney Blueberries, a smaller grower with just 300
acres, partnered with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
to ensure its seasonal staff of handpickers are legal, said
company operations officer Durand Cercone.
"We want to do things right" said Cercone. "But every year
its a gamble. You never know if enough people are going to show
up to get the job done."
This year, he said they'd gotten lucky: A group of
documented Haitians, many here as refugees and anxious to work,
had filled vacant slots. Next year, he said, is anybody's guess.
"You can see why people are going towards mechanization,"
said Cercone. "It's a tough call when you've got berries rotting
in the field."
(Editing by Scott Malone and Andrew Hay)