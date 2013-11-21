BOWDOINHAM, Maine Nov 21 A small, single-engine
airplane made an emergency landing on a Maine highway on
Thursday, startling motorists during the evening commute.
State police said the Cessna 152 experienced engine trouble
and was forced to land on the southbound lane of Interstate 295
near Cumberland, north of Portland in southern Maine.
The plane taxied down the highway, finally parking beside
the median strip. The pilot, Sachin Hejeji of Falmouth, Maine,
was not injured and no vehicles were struck during the landing,
police said.
Traffic ground to a halt as commuters watched the plane
navigate, and cars lined up behind the plane's wingtip,
television reports showed.
Hejeji was flying from Waterville, in central Maine, when he
was forced to land a few miles short of his destination at the
Portland International Jetport.
(Reporting by Dave Sherwood,; Editing by Ian Simpson and Leslie
Adler)