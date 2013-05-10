MEXICO CITY May 10 The grandson of murdered
civil rights leader Malcolm X, Malcolm Shabazz, who was
convicted as a child of manslaughter and arson in the death of
his grandmother, has died outside the United States, family
friend Terrie Williams said.
"I'm confirming, per U.S. Embassy, on behalf of the family,
the tragic death of Malcolm Shabazz, grandson of Malcolm X.
Statement from family to come," Williams posted late Thursday on
her Facebook page.
Media reports said Shabazz, in his late 20's, died in
Mexico, but the circumstances were not confirmed.
The U.S. State Department's consular affairs section in
Washington said only that it was aware a U.S. citizen had died
in Mexico City, but gave no further details.
"We have been in contact with family members, and at their
request we have no further comment at this time," it said in an
email to Reuters.
Police in Mexico City said they were aware of the media
reports but had no evidence of Shabazz's death. The police said
they would be notified only of suspicious deaths of a foreign
citizen.
Nation of Islam leader Malcolm X - born Malcolm Little, and
also known by his Muslim name El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz - was
murdered in 1965. To his critics, Malcolm X was a Muslim
firebrand who stirred anti-U.S. sentiment.
At age 12 his grandson, Malcolm Shabazz, was involved in a
fire that resulted in the death of his grandmother Betty
Shabazz. He was convicted of manslaughter and arson, and went to
juvenile detention.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Gabriel Stargardter in Mexico
City and Ellen Wulfhorst in New York; Editing by Simon Gardner)