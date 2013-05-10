(Recasts with attorney general's office confirms death)
MEXICO CITY May 10 The grandson of murdered
U.S. civil rights leader Malcolm X, Malcolm Shabazz, who was
convicted as a child for a fire that killed his grandmother, has
died in Mexico City after an apparent beating.
Mexico's attorney general's office said a murder
investigation was under way. Shabazz, 29, died early on Thursday
morning after he was taken to a hospital with a range of
injuries.
The ambulance picked up Shabazz in Mexico City's run-down
Plaza Garibaldi, home to Mariachi bands, strip clubs and dive
bars and notorious for petty crime.
"The deceased was in a place of entertainment, drinking
beers, according to a companion," the attorney general's office
said in a statement. "He exhibited various injuries, apparently
from blows."
The U.S. State Department's consular affairs section in
Washington said only that it was aware a U.S. citizen had died
in Mexico City, but gave no further details.
"We have been in contact with family members, and at their
request we have no further comment at this time," it said in an
email to Reuters.
When Malcolm Shabazz was 12 he was involved in a fire that
resulted in the death of his grandmother Betty Shabazz. He was
convicted of manslaughter and arson and went to juvenile
detention.
Nation of Islam leader Malcolm X - born Malcolm Little, and
also known by his Muslim name El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz - was a
black Muslim firebrand who critics said stirred racist and
anti-U.S. sentiment. He was shot to death in 1965 at a speaking
engagement in New York and three men were convicted of the
murder.
