Jan 11 An influential panel of U.S. experts
issued final recommendations on Monday reaffirming their
controversial position that mammogram screening should start at
age 50, but also said some women may benefit from screening
starting at age 40.
Under the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force guidelines,
mammogram screening every two years for women 50 to 74 got a
grade of "B", meaning doctors should offer the service.
Screening for women in their 40s got a "C" grade, meaning
doctors should offer the service for select patients, depending
on individual circumstances.
Critics have stressed that keeping 50 as the starting age
for screening could threaten insurance coverage for millions of
women aged 40 to 49. That is because insurers are not required
to cover screening for women in their 40s, according to
provisions in the Affordable Care Act.
Lawmakers, however, have already weighed in, adding an
amendment to the 2016 U.S. spending bill that guarantees
coverage for mammograms for women starting at age 40 through
2018.
Debate over the proper age at which doctors should start
offering screening mammograms has raged since the task force
first issued its recommendation in 2009. At the time, the panel
cited evidence showing that the harm from overscreening
outweighed the benefits in cancer prevention.
Since that time, the task force has maintained that 50 is
the best age to start routine screening. But it has left the
door open for individuals who might benefit from screening
starting at age 40.
"The task force believes that the science supports a range
of individual choices for women to make for when to start
screening, all the way from starting at age 40 or waiting until
age 50, or anywhere in-between," said Dr. Michael LeFevre of the
University of Missouri School of Medicine, Columbia, former
chair of the government-backed panel.
The new, more inclusive wording of the guidelines is more in
line with new recommendations from other cancer groups, such as
the American Cancer Society. The society released new breast
cancer screening guidelines in October pushing back the starting
age for screening mammograms to 45 from 40, and recommending
that younger women should have the choice to start screening as
early as 40.
Dr. Otis Brawley, chief medical officer for the American
Cancer Society, said he is happy with the Task Force's
conclusions.
"We all recognize that the patient should be empowered and
the patient should control her own body," he said.
According to the task force, screening 10,000 women in their
50s will result in eight fewer deaths, versus four fewer deaths
for women who start screening at age 40.
Possible harms of breast cancer screening include
unnecessary treatment for potentially harmless forms of breast
cancer, incorrect results known as false positives and
unnecessary additional testing.
As long as women understand the balance between benefits and
harms, they can make a reasonable decision to start screening
anytime in their 40s, LeFevre said.
Women with mothers or sisters with a history of breast
cancer may benefit more from screening in their 40s, according
to the task force.
For the full report: bit.ly/Ms1ZbQ
