NEW YORK, April 21 U.S. Mid-Atlantic manufacturers on average have devoted more money to complying with regulations than to security on either their data and networks, or equipment and workers, a Philadelphia Federal Reserve survey released on Thursday showed.

These regional manufacturers when asked about their current capital expenditure said 5.8 percent goes to general state and federal regulatory compliance.

This is greater than the 4.7 percent on data and network security, and 2.8 percent on security on physical plants, employees and transportation.

It was the first time the Philadelphia Fed surveyed on the subject. The survey did not cover services and financial firms.

Over the past few years, 73.9 percent of those companies surveyed said they have raised their spending to meet regulatory requirements in various areas including environmental and worker conditions. No firms said they have cut expenditure in this area.

In comparison, 60 percent of firms said they have increased spending in data and network security, while 4.6 percent have scaled back.

Just over 31 percent of the regional manufacturers said they have ratcheted up spending on physical security, while 3.1 percent said they have reduced expenditure. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)