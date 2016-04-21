NEW YORK, April 21 U.S. Mid-Atlantic
manufacturers on average have devoted more money to complying
with regulations than to security on either their data and
networks, or equipment and workers, a Philadelphia Federal
Reserve survey released on Thursday showed.
These regional manufacturers when asked about their current
capital expenditure said 5.8 percent goes to general state and
federal regulatory compliance.
This is greater than the 4.7 percent on data and network
security, and 2.8 percent on security on physical plants,
employees and transportation.
It was the first time the Philadelphia Fed surveyed on the
subject. The survey did not cover services and financial firms.
Over the past few years, 73.9 percent of those companies
surveyed said they have raised their spending to meet regulatory
requirements in various areas including environmental and worker
conditions. No firms said they have cut expenditure in this
area.
In comparison, 60 percent of firms said they have increased
spending in data and network security, while 4.6 percent have
scaled back.
Just over 31 percent of the regional manufacturers said they
have ratcheted up spending on physical security, while 3.1
percent said they have reduced expenditure.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)