By Howard Schneider
HICKORY, North Carolina Aug 4 As furniture
makers left Hickory and headed to China at the start of the
century, the local community college shuttered its courses in
furniture production, abandoning an industry that had sustained
this North Carolina community for generations.
Little more than a decade later jobs are coming back. The
industry, retooled to focus on custom fabrics and designs, is
now struggling to fill hundreds of positions and the college is
reviving programs to meet that demand.
The U.S. economy lost almost a third of its manufacturing
jobs from 2000 to 2010 and the Republican presidential nominee
Donald Trump's pledge to get tough with China and rip up trade
pacts to "bring jobs back" has resonated among millions of
blue-collar voters. Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, as well,
has shifted her position on trade.
A Reuters analysis of federal and other data shows, however,
that some of the areas hardest hit by the "China shock,"
including the furniture hub of Hickory, are beginning to claw
back jobs in industries that were most affected by foreign
competition.
The four-county Hickory metro area of 350,000 has added more
than 2,800 manufacturing jobs since 2010, and furniture
manufacturers nationally have added 30,000 jobs over the past
five years. Nationwide, manufacturing added 800,000 jobs since
2010, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That is
comparable to the number of jobs that economists estimate were
lost due to Chinese imports through 2007, the eve of the U.S.
financial crisis and recession. Recent research by Federal
Reserve and private economists have put that number at between
800,000 and 1 million. (Graphic: tmsnrt.rs/2aCE9Js)
Officials in Hickory say trade worries now take a back seat
to issues like adequate financing for greenfield projects,
training for workers, and how to stem an exodus of local young
people to big cities.
"In 1997 we were the fastest growing manufacturing metro
area in the country and four years later it collapsed," said
Donald Duncan, city manager of the Catawba County city of
Conover, part of the Hickory metro area in central North
Carolina. "What you can see on the ground today is 3,000 job
openings.
China's emergence as the world's low-cost producer and
export superpower following its World Trade Organization entry
in 2001 dealt a heavy blow to traditional industrial communities
such as Hickory.
Economists David Autor, David Dorn and Gordon Hanson have
tried to separate the impact of trade from other factors
affecting U.S. manufacturing employment and they estimate that
between 1990 and 2007 Hickory lost 16 percent of its
manufacturing jobs just due to surging imports from China.
DEEP SCARS
Buffeted by other headwinds, such as the 1994 North American
Free Trade agreement and the lifting of textile quotas in 2004,
the area lost 40,000 manufacturing jobs overall, half the total,
between 2000 and 2009. Nationally, more than 5 million
manufacturing jobs have disappeared since 2000, a period that
also included the worst economic downturn since the Great
Depression.
The collapse left deep and still visible scars that help
explain the appeal of Trump's pledge to bring back
manufacturing's glory days.
In Hickory, disability rolls soared more than 50 percent
between 2000 and 2014, swollen by older workers who struggled to
return to the workforce. At the same time, the share of the
25-34 year old in the population fell by almost a fifth between
2000 and 2010.
Consequently, even as the unemployment rate tumbled from a
peak above 15 percent in 2010 to 4.6 percent today, below the
national average, so did the labor force participation rate. It
fell from above 68 percent in 2000 to below 59 percent in 2014.
Poverty levels doubled.
Yet the manufacturing upswing in areas that suffered the
most during the downturn is evident. Rust belt states, such as
Michigan, Indiana and Ohio that may prove pivotal in the Nov. 8
presidential election, have been adding manufacturing jobs
faster than the economy as a whole.
Michigan, for example, which lost nearly half of its
manufacturing jobs between 2000 and 2009, has since then seen a
25 percent rise, well above the 4 percent gain nationally.
Manufacturing employment there is still well below the
levels in the 1990s. Economists debate whether returning to that
level is realistic given technological advances that have
reduced manufacturing's share of the workforce from a high of
above 30 percent in the 1950s to around 8 percent today.
But they also feel that have already seen the bottom,
particularly when it comes to China's impact.
"The worst of the China shock as we measured it is over,"
Autor said at a May presentation of his research. "The next 20
years will look nothing like the last 20....That's the lesson
that is not reaching our political discourse whatsoever."
WORST TIMES, BEST TIMES
In downtown Hickory, old hosiery mills now serve as upscale
restaurants and offices, many workers that lost jobs have moved
on to other careers, while several manufacturers have found a
path not just to survival but to growth, often by moving from
mass-market to higher-value products.
"We have gone from the worst of times to the best of times
in a short cycle," said John Bray, chairman and chief executive
of Vanguard Furniture, which has focused increasingly on custom
order work. Forced to scale back during the recession, the
company has roughly doubled its workforce since, Bray said.
The Catawba Valley Community College, meanwhile, has
reopened its furniture training classes, teaming with an
industry consortium on a 30,000 square foot (2,787 square meter)
simulated factory.
While the promise of a jobs "homecoming" has a tinge of
nostalgia, Chanda Sherrill, 45, who spent much of her adult life
folding socks in a local textile factory, has no regrets the
work moved overseas.
Sherrill got paid about 30 cents a dozen and was fast enough
to make around $14 an hour.
When the job was outsourced in 2012, she decided to pursue
an associate's degree in health care management. She is now a
medical billing coder at a local obstetrics clinic and says she
definitely does not miss her old job.
"If the (mill) doors were still open I'd still be down
there," said Sherrill, who is now contemplating a bachelor's
degree.
For some in the young generation, however, manufacturing may
be regaining its appeal. Elizabeth Fowler, 19, said a trainee
job as an upholsterer she landed was a step up from restaurant
work.
"There is more money in this," she said, while tethered to a
pneumatic staple gun on an assembly line at Vanguard. With wages
starting at around $25,000 a year and a potential to double over
time, she said she felt she could provide adequately for her
two-year-old son.
At the Manufacturing Solutions Center, which helps match
local suppliers with other companies, such as small startups
developing custom clothing lines, director Dan St. Louis said
moving the most tedious jobs overseas seemed inevitable.
Today, however, businesses that have invested in robotic
machines or in development of high-tech fabrics for medical,
sports and other industries, cannot find qualified workers, St.
Louis said.
"We have been telling kids for 20 years don't get into
manufacturing it will all be gone, it will all be in China," he
said. "Call a recruiter and say you need a textile mechanic and
they will laugh at you."
