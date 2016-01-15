(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
LONDON, Jan 15 Excess inventories at every stage
along the supply chain are weighing down business activity as
well as depressing freight demand and diesel consumption in the
United States.
Businesses have made little progress in reversing the
unwanted build up in inventories that occurred during the second
half of 2014 and early 2015.
Stocks of finished items, raw materials and work progress
held by manufacturers, distributors and retailers were $28
billion or 1.6 percent higher at the end of November than the
same month a year earlier.
Sales were down $37 billion or 2.8 percent, according to the
U.S. Census Bureau. The ratio of seasonally adjusted inventories
to sales has risen from 1.32 in November 2014 to 1.38 in
November 2015 (tmsnrt.rs/1Pg0HeP).
Inventory ratios have risen at all stages of the supply
chain from manufacturers through wholesalers to retailers,
according to Census Bureau data.
Freight shipments have fallen for the first time in almost
three years as businesses try to reverse overstocking, so far
without success (tmsnrt.rs/1UTYRVj).
Destocking, as well as poor export demand as a result of the
strong dollar, is also weighing on manufacturing output.
Even excluding the troubled energy sector, U.S. industrial
production was up less than 1 percent in November and December
compared with the same months a year earlier, according to the
U.S. Federal Reserve.
Growth in industrial production outside the energy sector
has been slowing since the start of 2015 and is now running at
some of the slowest rates since the recession (tmsnrt.rs/1Pg0HeF).
Sluggish freight and industrial output are weighing on
demand for distillate fuel oil, where consumption growth has
been weakening since the start of 2015 and became negative in
October (tmsnrt.rs/1Pg1jky).
