By Scott Malone and Ernest Scheyder
| SCHENECTADY, N.Y./NEW YORK, July 24
, a small California lighting company, used to make all
of its LED products in China, but last year that started to
change.
Frustrated by expensive and slow shipping and wanting more
control over the manufacturing process, the 15-year-old company
started building factories in Simi Valley, California, and
Crystal Lake, Illinois.
"When we do the numbers we're actually ahead manufacturing
here instead of paying for air freight and dealing with the
logistical issues that we're having in China," sa id Raymond
Sjolseth, the company's president and co-founder.
With just $11 million in revenue last year, Seesmart is a
tiny company, but it is one of many manufacturers of all sizes -
from Master Lock to blue-chips General Electric Co
and Caterpillar Inc - that are expanding
production in the United States.
After decades roaming the world in search of lower costs,
U.S. manufacturers are finding that factories at home can
compete with China, In dia, Mexico and other low-cost countries.
To be sure, labor-intensive industries like clothing and
electronics, which are heavily dependent on hand assembly, are
seen as unlikely to come back to the United States in a major
way. And the trickle of returning jobs is far from a flood.
But higher transportation costs and wage inflation in China
could drive more production back to the United States.
Prime candidates for return are bulky, heavy items. GE has
shifted production of appliances from Mexico and China t o
Louisville, Kentucky, partly due to rising shipping costs. The
new plant that Caterpillar is building near Athens, Georgia,
will employ about 1,400 and make small bulldozers and
excavators.
As manufacturers have learned to run factories with fewer
workers - whose jobs consist of keeping high-cost, high-speed
machines running smoothly, rather than assembling goods by hand
- they have found that wages are a less critical issue in
choosing a factory site.
Caterpillar, which has announced nine new plants or
expansion projects in the past year alone, said it has chosen to
grow in the United States both to meet local demand and because
it has been able to find a steady supply of workers able to run
the advanced equipment that powers its plants.
A survey by the Hackett Group Inc consultancy found
that 46 percent of executives at European and North American
manufacturing companies said they were considering returning
some production to the United States from China, while another
27 percent said they were actively planning for or are in the
midst of such a shift.
In the face of continued high unemployment, outsourcing and
offshoring h ave become potent issues with U.S. voters. In the
race for the White House, President Barack Obama, a Democrat,
has called attention to job cuts made by private equity firm
Bain Capital, formerly run by Mitt Romney, the presumed
Republican nominee.
Despite the gloom, there has been a slight rise in U.S.
factory employment. Some 11.95 million Americans worked in
production jobs as of May, up 4 percent from the sector's
recessionary low in January 2010.
Manufacturing gained its reputation as a key to the U.S.
middle class, in part thanks to its historically unionized work
f o rce. However, companies including Caterpillar and the Detroit
automakers have succeeded in winning concessions in lab or
nego tiations that incl ude tw o -tier wage structures that provide
substantially lower wagers for the n ewest workers.
At Seesmart, shifting production from China to the United
States is cutting logistics costs by about 30 percent as it no
longer needs to fly merchandise across the Pacific. Products can
also be made and shipped to customers more quickly, Sjolseth
said.
"The LED business involves a very compulsive buy, and the
client can't tolerate long lead times," he said. "So if you're
not delivering in four to six weeks, it's not going to happen.
You're going to lose the deal and they're going somewhere else."
Higher wages have not been a roadblock for the company
because its automated factories mean that labor costs represent
less than 2 percent of the cost to manufacture lighting.
"Are our labor costs higher in the U.S. versus China? Yes,
but in our case the total cost to produce our U.S. units is
lower when all factors are calculated," said Sjolseth. The
company today makes 20 percent of its products in the United
States, a number it aims to push to 75 percent by the end of
next year.
NARROWING COST GAP
The falling share of wages in total costs also played a role
in a new battery plant opened by General Electric in
Schenectady, New York, this month.
"With all the manufacturing technology we have, labor is a
relatively small component" of costs, said GE's chief executive,
Jeff Immelt. "That's different today than it was 10 years ago."
The new plant will employ 450 people, a slice of the 14,500
positions the largest U.S. conglomerate has added since 2009. It
employs 301,000 people worldwide and 131,000 in the United
States.
The plant is highly automated, with high-tech machines
processing the ceramic forms that surround the batteries. Some
processes are still done by hand; during a recent tour of the
site, workers were applying a layer of carbon paint to the cells
with paint brushes.
The hand-painting is a technique that GE researchers used in
developing the batteries, and it remains a more reliable
approach than applying the carbon by machine, said Prescott
Logan, general manager of GE's newly formed energy storage
technologies unit. But GE is working on a way to reliably
automate the process.
"There are a lot of parts of that factory that will look
very different five years from now," Logan said.
Rising wages in emerging markets and higher shipping costs
are also closing the cost gap between developing markets and the
United States.
In 2005 it cost 45 percent less to make electric motors for
automobile windshield wipers in China and ship them to the
United States, rather than make them domestically, according to
an analysis by AlixPartners.
Today, the Chinese motor costs only 18 percent less than a
U.S.-made model. The consultancy forecasts that by 2015 the
Chinese motor will cost just 9 percent less, due to rising wages
and shipping costs and an appreciation in the Chinese yu a n
versus the U.S. dollar.
The study also looked at costs for motors made in India and
Mexico and found they had risen, though not as dramatically as
in China.
"If you go back to the heyday of outsourcing to China, at
that time with the exchange rates and the ocean freight it was
pretty hard to go wrong from a cost standpoint," said Steve
Maurer, a managing director at AlixPartners who specializes in
manufacturing efficiency.
"Now that costs in China are increasing ... people are
stepping back and saying, 'We need to reevaluate this.'"