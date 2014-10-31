Oct 31 Corporate America's love affair with
China has cooled for lots of reasons, from the slowdown in the
Chinese economy to the flurry of crack-downs targeting Western
multinationals.
A lawsuit filed in federal court in Arkansas presents
another example of why U.S. companies may reconsider plans to
move production to China: getting out of the country could be a
lot harder than getting in.
According to the suit, filed by Arkansas toymaker Redman &
Associates, the company's Chinese contract manufacturer suddenly
demanded full and immediate payment on a huge shipment of goods
in transit and destined for holiday-season shelves. This
happened just after Redman went public with its plans to bring
some production back to the United States.
The suit, which appears to be the first of its kind, comes
as Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Barack Obama
prepare to meet and amid growing signs U.S. companies are
rethinking their investment in the world's second-largest
economy.
A recently released survey by the U.S. China Business
Council found "sagging confidence" among U.S. companies doing
business in China and growing concern about the lack of
transparency and due process, as well as the pace of economic
reform.
Chris Neeley, head of a consultancy called Made in USA Works
that helps manufacturers re-shore, said Redman's difficulties
highlight the challenges other firms face.
"From what we can tell, there is some pushback from Chinese
suppliers as U.S. companies try to move back home," Neeley told
Reuters. "China does not want to lose any manufacturing."
Sales Chief Ent. (Hong Kong) Co Ltd, a contract manufacturer
in China, has built Redman's Monster Trax, a popular,
battery-operated ride-on toy since 2012. It did not require the
U.S. company to pay for the products until 60 days after they
shipped from China.
But when Redman, a Walmart supplier, announced earlier this
year that it planned to reshore production of some of the toys
as part of the retailer's "Made in USA" push, Sales Chief
unilaterally changed trade credit terms. It demanded immediate
and full payment for $3.4 million of inventory on the water.
In the lawsuit, Redman claims the move was "deliberately
timed to cause maximum disruption" ahead of the holiday season.
The U.S. company alleges that Sales Chief "has made it known
that it intends to disrupt and undermine any efforts to relocate
manufacturing back to the United States."
In meetings with Redman representatives earlier this year,
Ellen Liu, Sales Chief's executive director, "made clear her
intention to derail the Made in USA initiative," according to
the suit.
If that was the intent, the effort was a success with regard
to Redman. To conserve cash and make the payment Sales Chief was
demanding, the U.S. company was forced to halt the ramp-up of
the Monster Trax production line it was building in Arkansas and
to lay off more than a dozen workers.
"We're still here. We're still in business," Chairman and
Chief Executive Mel Redman told Reuters.
But he says the company's timeline for reshoring is in chaos
and its focus for now is confined to getting Chinese-built toys
into stores before Black Friday.
Sales Chief has not yet responded to the lawsuit and U.S.
lawyers representing the Chinese company did not respond to a
request for comment.
China's competitiveness has suffered in recent years as
costs for labor have tripled, natural gas has doubled and
electricity has risen 60 percent, according to a recent study by
the Boston Consulting Group.
"It's a very favorable environment for reshoring," Made in
USA Works' Neeley said.
The spat between Redman and Sales Chief has not gone
unnoticed by other companies mulling a move back to the United
States. Neeley said other would-be reshorers he is working with
are now "being a little stealthy about it," quietly arranging
their switch so they can move with little advance notice to
their Chinese suppliers.
The case, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western
Division of Arkansas, is Redman & Associates LLC v Sales Chief
Ent. (Hong Kong) Co Ltd 14-CV 5277 TLB.
