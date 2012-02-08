* Some 600,000 factory jobs going unfilled
* Worker shortages seen as Baby Boomers retire
* Building a machine to make s'mores
By Scott Malone
MILWAUKEE, Feb. 8 At the Escuela Vieau
School in downtown Milwaukee, seventh-grader Camila Garcia was
building a model wind turbine in a class intended to spark
interest in engineering.
"At first, I thought, 'This is for boys, it's not for me. I
can't do it,'" the 13-year-old recalled. "Now I see that I can
do it and that it's fun."
Her nascent interest in both learning math as well as the
skills to apply it -- measuring, designing and assembly -- is a
hopeful sign for manufacturers facing an unfamiliar problem as
the country grapples with high unemployment.
After years of cutting workforces, executives complain they
cannot find enough people with the skills needed to thrive in
modern factories. Some 600,000 skilled manufacturing positions
are unfilled in the United States, according to a survey by
Deloitte and The Manufacturing Institute.
Even though 23.8 million Americans are out of work or
underemployed, many people applying for manufacturing jobs are
unqualified. Beyond the requisite technical skills, they lack
essential cognitive skills, recruiters say.
"We're having a challenge, increasingly, finding capable
people coming out of our secondary institutions, primarily
high-school educated, that have the capability to work in some
of our operations," said Stuart Levenick, group president at
Caterpillar Inc.
It is a problem that has also caught the attention of policy
makers -- the White House has launched a program co-chaired by
the heads of Dow Chemical Co and the Massachusetts
Institute of Technology to promote the training of students in
science, technology, engineering and math.
Escuela Vieau, and the other 4,200 middle and high schools
in the Project Lead the Way program are part of a possible
solution, teaching problem-solving and hands-on skills.
Projects range from Garcia's wind turbine to high school
robotics classes, where students use small industrial automation
systems to build machines that perform multi-step tasks, like
putting marshmallows, chocolate and graham crackers together
into s'mores snacks.
"Many of our students simply don't know what kind of jobs
are out there," said Eduardo Galvan, principal at the school,
located in an inner-city neighborhood where many parents work in
low-wage jobs. "It's a way for them to get to know what an
engineer does and to get exposure to different kinds of work."
MAKING IT WORK
Modern U.S. factories bear little resemblance to the
production lines of the 1950s and 1960s, where hundreds of
workers performed repetitive tasks like attaching parts to a car
or tightening bolts on a refrigerator, which often required
significant physical strength.
Instead they tend to fall into one of two modes. One is high
speed automated plants where specialized machines produce large
volumes of nearly identical products, like fabric or razor
blades, and workers make sure that the machines run smoothly and
get them back online quickly when they break.
The other is plants that make highly customized capital
equipment, such as airplanes or industrial machinery, where each
unit is slightly different and workers' job is to meet the
varying needs of different customers.
In either case, employers are looking less for brawn and
more for people who have math skills and a grasp of how their
complicated equipment works. They don't need full-fledged
engineers, but workers at ease in the mechanical world, able to
apply scientific and technical principles to structures and
manufacturing processes.
"It's about problem-solving, being able to think on your
feet," said Nick Goebel, who heads a Rockwell Automation Inc
unit that trains workers at factories, some of which use
the company's industrial control systems.
While Goebel encounters workers with technical school
backgrounds who lack the problem-solving approach that
manufacturers look for, he also finds that some with engineering
degrees lack the hands-on skills to thrive in manufacturing that
were once taught in high school shop classes.
"I went to school with engineers who could tell you all
about the thermodynamics of an engine but couldn't take a spark
plug out of it," said Goebel, whose company helps fund the
Escuela Vieau program and similar ones at other schools around
its Milwaukee headquarters.
"In a technical college, generally they know how to take the
engine apart and put it back together, but they don't understand
how it works," Goebel said.
This has forced companies themselves to fill in holes left
by inadequate schooling, where many young Americans are not
exposed to working with robots, for instance.
One example is Stihl Inc, a privately held German maker of
chain saws and other tools that operates a 2,000-person
manufacturing plant in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
The company offers extensive training programs to its
staffers, including Julian Gonzalez, who joined the company in
2006 after tours in the U.S. Marine Corps and Army. With help of
classes at a local community college and further corporate
training, the 39-year-old Gonzalez has worked his way up to the
role of maintenance operator, where he oversees the machinery
that makes plastic cases and handles for Stihl power tools.
"I consider myself lucky to be here," Gonzalez said. "They
realize that it's better to put back into your work force, that
it makes a better, more profitable company."
THE END OF SHOP CLASS
The retirement of the Baby Boomers, aged 48 to 66, who
started working in factories in the 1960s, '70s and '80s, is
accelerating the problem. They grew up in a world where children
amused themselves by building go-carts and tree houses, rather
than by playing video games and texting friends.
As U.S. manufacturers cut their headcount by 40 percent over
the past three decades to the industry's current 12 million
workers, they created a supply of experienced yet unemployed or
underemployed people who could step into vacant factory jobs.
But those people are now reaching retirement age.
One reason the experienced Baby Boom manufacturing workers
will be so hard to replace is that the high school shop classes
where many of them learned their skills were phased out in the
1980s and 1990s, said Emily DeRocco, president of the
Manufacturing Institute, the educational arm of the National
Association of Manufacturers.
"We have very falsely silo-ed education and workforce
training, resulting in ... an educational system that really
doesn't care about the ability to get a good job," said DeRocco,
who served as assistant secretary of labor and employment in the
administration of President George W. Bush.
The shop classes where generations of Americans learned to
make birdhouses and other simple projects were eliminated as
educators focused more on learning to use computers than hand
tools. Today, manufacturers are trying to swing the pendulum
back part way -- teaching students to use computer-controlled
motors to power a simple machine in a high school class offers
some preparation for running a high-speed production line.
The skills deficit is starting to hurt U.S. manufacturers,
Goebel said, which is why companies like Rockwell are funding
schools that teach the skills they are looking for.
"The supply and demand issue is starting to be real. There
is a gap there," he said. "You go back to basic economics, until
there is that gap and it's painful people are not going to act.
And now, that's what's happening."