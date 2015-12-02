By Edward McAllister
| WILLIAMSPORT, Pa.
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. Dec 2 The drilling rigs are
gone from the hills surrounding this Pennsylvania town of
30,000. The hotels and bars are quieter too, no longer packed
with the workers who flocked in their thousands to America's
newest and biggest gas field.
The drilling boom of the past seven years is over, even
though thousands of existing wells in the Marcellus region still
produce a fifth of U.S. natural gas supply. Now, exclusive data
made available to Reuters points to a slump in drilling that
could hit production next year, defying government and industry
expectations of a further rise in output.
Preliminary figures provided by DrillingInfo, which monitors
rig activity, showed drilling permits issued for the
90,000-square mile (233,100 sq km) reservoir beneath
Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia, slumped to 68 in October
from 76 in September. There were still 160 permits issued in
June and over 600 a month at the peak in 2010.
(Graphic: reut.rs/1kQn7vS)
"The fact that it is slowing and the speed at which it is
slowing" sums up the state of U.S. shale gas industry, Allen
Gilmer, chief executive officer of DrillingInfo, told Reuters.
Recent months are subject to revisions, DrillingInfo said,
but a retreat of such magnitude, combined with falling output
from older wells, would mark a turning point for the Marcellus -
and the whole U.S. gas market.
The Energy Information Administration now forecasts overall
U.S. gas output to hit a record in 2016 for the sixth year in a
row. A drop in Marcellus production could snap that streak and
help prop up prices that have fallen by two thirds since 2010.
U.S. natural gas production has risen 30 percent since 2008
when the development of hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, and
horizontal drilling unlocked vast shale gas reserves, swamping
the market with new supply and causing a collapse in prices.
The Marcellus area makes up nearly half of those shale
reserves and the government expects the region to keep producing
more in the coming years, albeit at a less furious pace.
To be sure, the impact of the slump in drilling permits
could be mitigated by other factors. New pipelines coming online
in 2016 will allow hundreds of wells already drilled to be
hooked up to the grid. A harsh winter could also boost heating
demand for natural gas.
Still, the retreat could weigh on Marcellus production well
into next year, said Grant Nulle, an oil and gas economist at
the EIA. "Those are very low numbers," Nulle said. "It is
possible that producers could wait six months to drill after
obtaining a permit, which could impact production into May or
June," he added.
An as yet unpublished outlook from the EIA, which does not
take into account the permit numbers, anticipates lower
Marcellus production only through March, and a rise for the rest
of the year. The EIA does not expect a full year's decline until
2019.
CHOKING BACK
While gas keeps flowing, the drilling crews are gone and
with gas prices near 14-year lows, producers have choked
hundreds of wells in the region in the hope that falling supply
will stem the slide.
Several gas producers, including Chesapeake Energy
and Cabot Oil and Gas, have announced production cuts in
the region.
Inflection Energy, a Denver-based privately-owned company
with an office in Williamsport, has cut production from 50-70
percent of its wells, company spokesman Matt Henderson said.
"It is better to choke back than to sell into this market,"
Henderson said.
NYMEX gas futures have dropped from over $4 per
million British thermal units a year ago to just above $2 this
week. In the Marcellus region, prices are even lower, touching
levels where drilling is uneconomic.
Local energy firms hold out little hope for a near-term
rebound, bracing for a longer rough patch instead.
Justin Kastner, a manager with Global Land Partners, a
company that secures leases for oil and gas companies, said his
staff has halved this year from 16 to eight.
"There is just too much gas," said Kastner. "I expect to see
a downturn for the next two years."
The local economy is feeling the pinch too.
Foreclosure notices filed in Lycoming County, where
Williamsport is located, between January and October hit their
highest since the data was first collected in 2006, according to
Realty Trac.
The 200-room Holiday Inn, which was one of five new hotels
opened in Williamsport after 2009 and stayed fully booked
throughout the rush, had more than 70 vacant rooms last week,
according to receptionist Beth Smith.
"Every day I felt overwhelmed, the phone ringing off the
hook, minding everyone coming in," she said about the drilling
peak time two years ago. The lobby was less hectic now and
cleaner without the workers bringing mud in from the well sites,
though Smith said she missed the action.
The boomtown buzz is also gone from the Old Corner Hotel
bar, one of Williamsport's oldest watering holes.
"It felt like every night was a Friday night," said general
manager Kate Myers. "It is back to normal now."
(Additional reporting by Richard Valdmanis and Scott DiSavino;
Editing by Tomasz Janowski)