By Steve Quinn
| JUNEAU, Alaska
waterways and airspace that serve as unofficial highways of an
inhospitable state twice the size of Texas, the federal
government has a looming presence over Alaska and its famously
live-and-let-live residents. And Uncle Sam considers marijuana
illegal over every inch.
This poses unique hurdles for entrepreneurs hoping to
capitalize on an Alaska move to legalize recreational marijuana,
and who seek to grow and process products to be marketed across
the state, much of which is accessible only via transport links
policed by U.S. agencies and governed by federal law.
To get around such obstacles, some investors say they plan
to launch location-specific seed-to-sale businesses, hoping to
avoid blatant federal violations as well as the hazards of
moving about in a vast, often bitterly cold state.
"With the risks along the way as far as law enforcement and
the elements, most people believe it's the smartest thing to
do," said Charlo Greene, a prominent pro-cannabis activist who
plans an Anchorage seed-to-sale business.
Reflecting a rapidly shifting legal landscape for marijuana,
voters in four U.S. states have opted to legalize recreational
pot since 2012, most recently in Oregon and Alaska, even as it
remains illegal under federal law.
President Barack Obama's Justice Department has cautiously
allowed the experiments to proceed, saying it would look to
prosecute a narrower range of marijuana-related crimes, such as
sales to children. But that could change if a more conservative
President is elected in 2016, when Alaska's pot shops are likely
to open.
Alaska pot entrepreneurs say they are wary of relying solely
on federal discretion in a state so dependent on air and sea
transport. Some 80 percent of communities are inaccessible by
road, including Juneau, the state capital.
Juneau resident Ben Wilcox, who wants to ship pot to a
nearby community by ferry and plane, said pot delivery is
written into the voter-backed law and is crucial to meeting
statewide demand and growing business.
Ben Adams, an attorney, said he has advised potential Alaska
investors to confine their businesses to one locale: "If you're
growing it and dispensing it in one place, it doesn't matter if
that place is off the road system."
Colorado and Washington have had fewer such quandaries
because product is widely transported by road links policed
locally, although one business group said some pot is taken to
market on Seattle-area ferries.
A Seattle-based spokeswoman for the Drug Enforcement
Administration said there have been no arrests for pot transport
by licensed commercial businesses.
"Alaska is going to raise a lot of public policy questions
in terms of this federal-state relationship that either haven't
come up or will never come up in other states," said Brookings
Institution drug policy researcher John Hudak.
TESTING THE WATERS
Alaska has long had looser marijuana rules than many other
states. Four decades ago, the Alaska Supreme Court ruled that
possessing small amounts of cannabis at home was protected by
privacy rights. In 1998, voters approved medicinal pot but
blocked dispensaries.
Libertarian-minded residents have long taken their pot on
puddle-jumper planes, snow machines, ferries and boats, just as
they have done with alcohol banned in some communities, state
police said.
"The federal government doesn't with us out here,"
said John Bouker, a Dillingham pilot who shuttles villagers on
errands and state troopers to crime scenes in the highway-free
Bristol Bay area.
"Our problem out here is the alcohol, the heroin, not the
pot," said Bouker, 49, who has occasionally noticed the scent of
a stash in his Cessna.
But questions remain over the extent to which businesses
will use federally policed paths to take pot to retail shops,
and how often federal agents will intervene, if at all.
State rulemakers will take months to weigh the issue, with
anti-cannabis community and tribal leaders already urging
restrictive zoning and local bans.
Alaska Airmen Association spokesman Adam White said pilots
should "be extremely careful with what they transport in their
aircraft."
The U.S. Coast Guard warns that pot remains illegal on
ferries, and the Transportation Security Administration, which
runs checkpoints at more than a dozen Alaska airports, said
agents would alert local police to any pot found.
Police decide whether to make arrests. But DEA agents are
stationed alongside police at larger airports, such as
Anchorage, and could take an interest in big stashes of
commercial weed, a TSA spokesman said.
"The ball is in the state's court to set up their own
regulatory scheme and see how it operates," U.S. Attorney for
Alaska Karen Loeffler said. "If we end up with a marked public
safety problem, like we have with heroin these days, obviously
we will work jointly with our partners to deal with it."
(Additional reporting by Dan Wallis in Denver; Writing and
additional reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by
Eric Walsh)