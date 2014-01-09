(Adds comments from state official, marijuana opponent)
By Jonathan Kaminsky
Jan 8 A push to legalize marijuana for
recreational use in Alaska took a step forward on Wednesday as
backers announced they had submitted 45,000 signatures in
support of their cause, more than enough to put the matter to
voters later this year.
If the measure succeeds in getting on the ballot and is
approved by voters, Alaska could become the third U.S. state to
legalize recreational pot use after Colorado and Washington,
where voters opted to permit the drug in 2012.
The Alaska initiative would allow adults 21 and older to
possess up to an ounce (28 grams) of pot and grow up to six
marijuana plants, and would require the state to create rules
for regulating recreational-use pot stores within nine months of
enactment.
It would also impose a $50-per-ounce tax on marijuana at the
wholesale level to bring in revenue to the state.
"Marijuana prohibition is a failed policy that has made
criminals out of law-abiding Alaskans and Americans for far too
long," said Tim Hinterberger, a co-sponsor of the initiative and
a professor of neuroanatomy at the University of Alaska
Anchorage.
The push to legalize recreational-use pot in Alaska, which
is among 20 U.S. states that already allow medical marijuana, is
part of a broader state-by-state effort to end prohibition of
the drug drawing on successful legalization efforts in Colorado
and Washington state.
While pot remains a banned narcotic under federal law, the
Obama administration has said it will give individual states
leeway to permit recreational use. Recreational pot stores
opened their doors this month in Colorado and are months away
from beginning operations in Washington state.
Recreational use of marijuana currently exists in a legal
gray area in libertarian-minded Alaska. The state supreme court
ruled in 1975 that individuals have a constitutional right to
possess modest quantities of the drug at home, on privacy
grounds. Pot remains illegal under state statute, however.
EFFORTS IN OTHER STATES
In Alaska, if enough of the submitted signatures are
validated - roughly 30,000 are needed - the legalization measure
will be eligible to go before Alaska voters in a primary
election in August. State law requires that initiatives appear
on primary election ballots.
Alaska elections officials have received the signatures and
were starting the process of counting them and will then verify
that they meet geographic diversity criteria, said Gail
Fenumiai, director of the state's Division of Elections. That
process typically takes about 50 days.
The Alaska submission comes as activists in Oregon are also
gathering signatures to put a legalization measure on the 2014
ballot.
The Marijuana Policy Project, a major player in marijuana
legalization efforts, plans to fund similar efforts in 2016 in
Arizona, California, Maine, Massachusetts, Montana and Nevada,
said spokesman Mason Tvert.
Legalization opponents said they plan to mount an organized
effort against the proposed Alaska measure - something that the
successful legalization efforts in Washington state and Colorado
did not face.
"This initiative is about creating a new industry and a lot
of new government regulations around marijuana," said Kevin
Sabet, co-founder of Project Smart Approaches to Marijuana,
which opposes pot legalization. "There will be an opposition
campaign in Alaska."
(Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Cynthia Johnston,
Dan Grebler and Lisa Shumaker)