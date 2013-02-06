By Ronnie Cohen
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 5 California Supreme Court
justices on Tuesday suggested that state law might empower local
governments to ban medical marijuana shops, in a case set to
determine how far cities and counties can go in clamping down on
the industry.
The case, which comes as elected officials across the nation
grapple with how to handle a growing industry for the federally
banned drug, pits the southern California city of Riverside
against a medical pot dispensary it has sought to shut down, the
Inland Empire Patients Health and Wellness Center.
California in 1996 became the first state in the nation to
approve medical marijuana, but some residents have complained
about dispensaries they consider a blight in their
neighborhoods. Court papers show more than 180 California cities
and counties have imposed bans on such dispensaries.
The California Supreme Court justices spent half of
Tuesday's one-hour hearing questioning the dispensary's
attorney, J. David Nick, about the legislature's intent in a
2003 law and subsequent amendments that set out certain rules
governing medicinal pot.
The justices, who will issue a ruling by May, did appear to
agree on one point - that California lawmakers have failed to
enact a clear regulatory scheme for the sale of medical
marijuana since medical marijuana was allowed in a 1996 voter
initiative.
"If the legislature wanted to prevent localities from
banning the dispensaries, why didn't they say so expressly?"
asked Associate Justice Marvin Baxter.
"I think they did," Nick said. He argued that the
legislature directed local governments to regulate, not
prohibit, dispensaries.
"Can regulation ever amount to a prohibition?" Associate
Justice Goodwin Liu asked.
"Absolutely not," Nick answered.
"The legislature knows how to say, 'Thou shall not ban
dispensaries,'" Associate Justice Ming Chin said. "They didn't
say that."
CITY'S NO POT SHOP ARGUMENT
Jeffrey Dunn, the city of Riverside's attorney, said the
California legislation aimed at simply allowing the use of
medical marijuana. "It does not state anywhere we are prohibited
from exercising our land-use authority," he said.
Patients, he added, can obtain marijuana from places other
than storefront dispensaries.
The state high-court decision, in addition to affecting the
validity of bans by cities and counties, could also determine to
what extent local governments may impose other restrictions on
medical pot sales.
Pot is currently allowed as medicine in 18 states and the
District of Columbia and was legalized for recreational use in
Washington state and Colorado in November, even as federal law
continues to classify cannabis as an illegal narcotic.
The conflicting state and federal laws have set up
confrontations between state and federal authorities, with U.S.
prosecutors in California last year threatening to use
civil-forfeiture laws to seize property in which dispensaries
are operating, forcing scores of evictions and dispensary
shutdowns.
Two Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives
unveiled national legislation on Tuesday to allow states to
decide how to regulate marijuana like beer or wine, but the
legislation is expected to face opposition from conservatives.
While some California municipalities have banned
dispensaries, others have tried to cash in on the industry by
implementing local regulations and by taxing sales.
After the federal government cracked down on the world's
largest dispensary, the city of Oakland sued the government in
an effort to allow Harborside Health Center to continue selling
marijuana to its 100,000 patients.
The city expects to collect $1.4 million in medical-pot
sales this year.
(Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis, Cynthia Johnston and Lisa
Shumaker)