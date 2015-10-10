By Sharon Bernstein and Alex Dobuzinskis
| Sacramento, Calif., and Los Angeles
Sacramento, Calif., and Los Angeles, Oct 9 (Reuters) -
C alifornia Governor Jerry Brown on Friday signed into law the
state's first comprehensive regulations of medical marijuana,
two decades after legalization fueled a wild west of disparate
local rules, a gray market in cultivation and concerns about the
ease of obtaining the drug.
The package of three laws, viewed by some as a possible
framework for the eventual legalization of recreational
marijuana in the most populous U.S. state, would establish a
Bureau of Medical Marijuana Regulation and regulate such
activities as cultivation and dispensary licensing.
The bills, which take effect in 2018, "establish a
long-overdue comprehensive regulatory framework for the
production, transportation and sale of medical marijuana,"
Brown, a Democrat, said in a signing statement on Friday. "This
new structure will make sure patients have access to medical
marijuana, while ensuring a robust tracking system."
The bills regulate the cultivation of marijuana, which now
frequently takes place on hidden gray market farms that strip
water from the state's forests. They also require state tax and
agriculture officials to develop a way to track the sale and
development of marijuana products.
The package was welcomed by advocates for medical marijuana,
who said that some cities had cracked down too hard on local
dispensaries in the absence of strong regulations.
"For years now local authorities have refused to allow
medical marijuana businesses to operate," said Lauren Vazquez, a
spokeswoman for the Marijuana Policy Project, which favors
legalization of both medical and recreational marijuana. "They
often cite the lack of state guidelines as a primary reason. Now
that we have comprehensive and uniform regulations, cities
should rethink their bans."
Organizations favoring legalization of recreational
marijuana for adults in the state are re-working proposed ballot
initiatives to accommodate the structure set up in the new laws,
she said.
But opponents said the new laws would codify a business they
still see as promoting potentially dangerous drug use.
"People do not want marijuana stores in their communities,"
said Kevin Sabet, co-founder of the group Smart Approaches to
Marijuana, which opposes legalizing recreational cannabis.
Sabet is skeptical of the state's current free-for-all
medical marijuana environment, in which it is easy to get a
doctor's recommendation, and that medical pot in California is
generally smoked, the method preferred by recreational users.
"I am worried that this is institutionalizing the marijuana
industry special interest groups by legitimizing them."
(Writing by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Lisa Lambert)