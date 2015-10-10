(Adds comment from legislator)
By Sharon Bernstein and Alex Dobuzinskis
SACRAMENTO, Calif./LOS ANGELES Oct 9 California
Governor Jerry Brown on Friday signed into law the state's first
comprehensive regulations of medical marijuana, two decades
after legalization fueled a wild west of disparate local rules,
a gray market in cultivation and concerns about the ease of
obtaining the drug.
The package of three laws, viewed by some as a possible
framework for the eventual legalization of recreational
marijuana in the most populous U.S. state, would establish a
Bureau of Medical Marijuana Regulation and oversee such
activities as cultivation and dispensary licensing.
The bills, which take effect in 2018, "establish a
long-overdue comprehensive regulatory framework for the
production, transportation and sale of medical marijuana,"
Brown, a Democrat, said in a signing statement on Friday.
The legislation regulates the cultivation of marijuana,
which now frequently takes place on hidden gray market farms
that strip water from the state's forests. The laws also require
state tax and agriculture officials to develop a way to track
the sale and development of marijuana products, which remain
illegal under federal law.
For years, the U.S. government's pot ban made California
lawmakers reluctant to bring themselves into the conflict
between federal and state law by creating rules for medical
cannabis, said Assemblyman Jim Wood, a Democrat who authored one
of the bills signed by Brown.
Then in the last three years, voters in Colorado, Washington
state, Alaska and Oregon legalized the drug for recreational
use.
"It was the votes for legalization that kind of opened the
gates so to speak to have some more significant discussions
around the issue," Wood said.
The package of laws was welcomed by medical marijuana
advocates, who said some cities had cracked down too hard on
local dispensaries in the absence of strong state regulations.
Organizations favoring legalization of recreational
marijuana for adults are re-working proposed California ballot
initiatives to accommodate the new laws, said Lauren Vazquez, a
spokeswoman for the Marijuana Policy Project which works to
legalize the drug.
But opponents said the laws would codify a business they
still see as promoting potentially dangerous drug use.
"People do not want marijuana stores in their communities,"
said Kevin Sabet, co-founder of the group Smart Approaches to
Marijuana, which opposes legalizing recreational cannabis.
Sabet is skeptical of the state's current free-for-all
medical marijuana environment, in which it is easy to get a
doctor's recommendation and medical pot is often smoked, the
method preferred by recreational users.
(Writing by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Lisa Lambert)