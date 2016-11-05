(Repeating for additional clients with no changes to text)
By Robin Respaut
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 5 Californians are expected
to pass a ballot measure on Election Day legalizing recreational
marijuana, and the prospect has cities and counties seeing
dollar signs.
Proposition 64 would impose state taxes on the cultivation
and sale of marijuana. But it also allows local jurisdictions to
add taxes of their own, something many cities and counties said
they plan to do.
Economists warn that burdensome taxes and fees on the
nascent industry could backfire, fueling the black market and
pushing marijuana businesses to decamp for towns where it's
cheaper to operate. For many city and county officials across
California, however, the promise of new revenue to fill budget
gaps and fund services is too alluring to pass up.
More than 60 local marijuana measures will appear on ballots
across California in Tuesday's election. In Monterey, a scenic
county along the state's rugged central coast, officials said
new local marijuana taxes and fees, if approved, could bring in
$30 million, nearly double the county's $16 million budget
deficit.
In Coalinga, a Fresno County community of about 13,000,
officials hope to solve a $3 million budget crisis with
marijuana taxes. Central California's King City anticipates new
revenues of $1 million to $2 million, or almost 30 percent of
the city's general fund.
Proposed marijuana taxes in Gonzales, population 8,400, are
projected to hit $1.6 million, more than the city collects
annually in sales and property taxes combined.
"There is no other business that would generate this type of
revenue," Gonzales City Manager Rene Mendez said. "It's easy to
see why this is something that communities want to pursue."
Some California communities have gone further, announcing
plans to reinvent themselves as hubs for the industry.
Desert Hot Springs in Southern California, a town that
narrowly skirted bankruptcy after the financial crash, was one
of a few cities to pass a marijuana tax in 2014. It is eager for
marijuana revenue. The city passed an ordinance to allow for
growing and processing businesses to legally operate.
Mayor Scott Matas said it's already having an effect - real
estate prices on vacant and dilapidated industrial parcels have
skyrocketed as investors stand poised to build manufacturing
sites and open nurseries.
Forecasts for local marijuana taxes - which will be
collected in addition to state taxes - are staggering. Desert
Hot Springs' current general fund is about $15 million. But city
leaders project marijuana tax collections could reach $1 million
next year and, eventually, climb to $50 million if all the
available land gets fully built out.
"If the industry takes off, the revenue could be
life-changing for this community," Matas said.
For more on U.S. states and marijuana, see this graphic: tmsnrt.rs/2fBzYmV
OUTSIDE ADVICE
Many of the California communities hoping to cash in on
recreational marijuana formed their plans after meeting with
David McPherson of HdL Companies, a Southern California
consulting firm specializing in revenue strategies for local
governments. The former Oakland tax administrator said he
believes marijuana provides a rare opportunity for new job
growth and tax revenue that could help struggling communities
keep pace with rising pension costs and infrastructure and
school funding needs.
"It's almost like the next dot com," he said.
McPherson is working with 40 communities on marijuana issues
and has helped draft a dozen local tax measures for Tuesday's
ballots.
"Cities have really struggled to balance their budgets," he
said. "This is a new industry that's going to increase
significantly and create jobs and more employment in their
communities."
Not all municipalities have embraced high marijuana taxes.
Some said they hope to squash the black market by keeping taxes
low, so legal businesses can better compete with the illicit
supply.
In Mendocino, a longtime marijuana-growing region in
Northern California, county officials scoffed at initial
projections by McPherson of up to $110 million in annual local
taxes - a potential cash infusion equivalent to 60 percent of
the county's general fund. Instead, the county proposed a
measure with a much lower tax rate.
"These numbers are designed to make government drool and
say,'How much can we get out of our cultivators and farmers?'"
said Jude Thilman, a Fort Bragg resident and member of the
Mendocino Cannabis Policy Council at a May meeting of the
Mendocino County Supervisors. "The farmers are not doing that
well. People are barely getting by."
Nate Bradley, head of the California Cannabis Industry
Association, worries that high taxes would encourage farmers to
continue growing marijuana illegally. "We want to pull these
guys out of the hills. But if you're looking at them like
they're ATM machines, they are not going to come out of the
hills."
Some cities want to avoid the whole issue by banning all
marijuana farming and sales within their jurisdictions,
something allowed by the ballot measure.
In Orange County south of Los Angeles, Placentia Mayor Pro
Tem Craig Green said the city has no plans to allow marijuana
sales or cultivation.
"There are problems with the cannabis business," such as the
increased costs to law enforcement, he said. "It ends up costing
more in the end."
(Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Sue Horton and Lisa
Girion)