OLYMPIA, Wash., June 11 Seattle officials are
recommending that Washington state authorize private marijuana
clubs and examine allowing home delivery of the drug, as they
work out rules for a recreational pot market, according to a
letter sent to state regulators.
The recommendations sent by the Seattle city attorney with
the blessing of the city's mayor are among the hundreds received
by the state's Liquor Control Board before a Monday deadline for
public comment on draft rules issued.
Voters in Washington state and Colorado in November became
the first in the nation to approve taxing and regulating
marijuana sales at the state level. Pot remains illegal under
federal law, although it remains unclear whether the Obama
administration will move to block the states from implementing
their recreational markets.
Proposals for private pot clubs have been controversial in
Washington state and Colorado, even while personal possession of
the drug is already allowed in both states.
A letter sent to the Liquor Control Board on Monday from
Seattle City Attorney Pete Holmes, which a mayoral spokesman
said also represents the views of Mayor Mike McGinn, also said
that marijuana consumption clubs should be provided to tourists
and renters whose landlords do not permit marijuana use.
"We don't want to limit it to where homeowners are in a
special, better class, and have the result be that (other)
people are using it in the streets," John Schochet, deputy chief
of staff to Holmes, said in a phone interview.
Seattle officials also warned that draft rules keeping
marijuana stores at least 1,000 feet from multiple-route bus
shelters would make "nearly every arterial and commercial zone
in Seattle" off-limits.
Cautioning that this "might have the unintended consequence
of driving the Seattle marijuana market back underground," the
Seattle officials recommended that the rule be relaxed to only
include 13 public transit centers.
Liquor Control Board spokesman Brian Smith said the board
was unlikely to take up the issue of private pot clubs or
delivery services, as they fall outside its licensing purview.
But he said there may be room for cities such as Seattle to
allow such clubs to operate, assuming the establishments do not
sell alcohol.
The rules keeping marijuana businesses 1,000 feet from such
sites as transit centers "are cut-and-dried" and unlikely to be
changed, Smith said.
Because of the number and quality of recommendations it has
received, the Liquor Control Board will push back the release of
its next draft rules by about two weeks, until July 3, Smith
said.
It will file the official pot industry rules in August and
plans to start accepting applications for licenses to grow,
process and sell marijuana in September. Retail marijuana stores
are expected to open in the state next year.
