By Keith Coffman
| DENVER, March 24
DENVER, March 24 Colorado lawyers who provide
legal services to state-sanctioned medical and recreational
marijuana businesses will not run afoul of attorney ethics
regulations under a rule adopted on Monday by the state's
highest court.
The decision could help marijuana entrepreneurs widen the
number of attorneys they can rely upon to navigate the legal
gray zone in Colorado for the drug, which remains illegal under
federal law.
Colorado and Washington state legalized recreational
marijuana use in voter initiatives in 2012, and a similar
measure is on the ballot this summer in Alaska, while many more
states allow medical marijuana. Retail cannabis stores opened in
Colorado in January, and Washington is set to follow suit later
this year.
But the Colorado Rules of Professional Conduct had
prohibited attorneys from aiding clients in any type of illegal
activity, leaving questions about whether they could
legitimately provide services to the pot industry.
The decision on Monday by the Colorado Supreme Court follows
a request from the state bar association, which sought clarity
for members who represent clients in the cannabis industry.
Lawyers in Colorado "may counsel clients regarding the
validity, scope and meaning" of the state's marijuana laws and
their implementation, according to the rule change signed by
Chief Justice Nancy Rice of the Colorado Supreme Court.
"This gives attorneys unambiguous direction on what they can
and cannot do," James Coyle, head of the state's Office of
Attorney Regulation Counsel, said in a phone interview.
Colorado is the first state to give attorneys guidance on
marijuana-related law. Connecticut, Nevada, Rhode Island and
Washington state have similar regulation changes that could be
adopted in those states, he added.
The Colorado Bar Association also asked the state's high
court to rule on the question of whether an attorney could face
professional sanctions if they personally use marijuana, but the
justices declined to address that issue, Coyle said.
The new rule permits lawyers to provide legal advice about
Colorado's laws, rules, regulations and other provisions of
legalized pot, but they must also inform clients about federal
cannabis laws and policies, the rule change stated.
(Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Ken Wills)