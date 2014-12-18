(Corrects paragraph 7 in Dec. 17 story to clarify that funding
comes from patient registration fees, not taxes on medical
marijuana sales)
By Keith Coffman
DENVER Dec 17 Colorado health officials awarded
$8 million in research grants on Wednesday to study the use of
medical marijuana in the treatment of symptoms associated with
Parkinson's disease, childhood epilepsy and post-traumatic
stress disorder.
Colorado was one of the first two U.S. states to legalize
recreational pot use, and it is among 23 states and the District
of Columbia that permit use of the drug for medicinal purposes.
But weed remains illegal under federal law for any reason,
leading to a dearth of funding for medical marijuana research,
and meaning results are limited and largely anecdotal.
Awarding eight grants for landmark peer-reviewed studies
into an array of maladies, the Colorado Department of Public
Health and Environment said it sought to provide objective
scientific research on the efficacy of medical marijuana.
"The grant program ... should not be construed as
encouraging or sanctioning the social or recreational use of
marijuana," the department said in a statement.
Colorado lawmakers set up a Medical Marijuana Scientific
Advisory Council last year and allocated $10 million to
administer a program to conduct the studies. The council
received some three dozen applications, from which it chose the
eight approved by the department on Wednesday.
Funding for the program is derived from registration fees
paid by medical marijuana patients in the state.
Six of the grants will go to the University of Colorado
Anschutz Medical Campus, said university spokesman Mark Couch.
Researchers there will study whether marijuana in its
various forms can alleviate the tremors associated with
Parkinson's and whether it can provide relief for children with
brain tumors or pediatric epilepsy.
Other projects will research using marijuana to treat
irritable bowel syndrome in adolescents and young adults, and
how cannabis compares with the pain medication Oxycodone.
Teams at the University of Pennsylvania will conduct two
separate studies on whether cannabis is effective in treating
patients suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder,
including combat veterans.
"It's true that little research has been done due to federal
restrictions. I think that will change as more states are
legalizing," said Brian Smith, a spokesman for the Washington
State Liquor Control Board, which oversees legalized
recreational cannabis there.
Voters in Oregon and Alaska cast ballots in November to join
Colorado and Washington in legalizing recreational pot use.
(Reporting by Keith Coffman; Additional reporting by Eric
Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Daniel Wallis, Cynthia Osterman
and Bill Trott)