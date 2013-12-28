DENVER Dec 28 The world's first state-licensed
marijuana retailers, catering to Colorado's newly legal
recreational market for pot, are stocking their shelves ahead of
a New Year's grand opening that supporters and detractors alike
see as a turning point in America's drug culture.
Possession, cultivation and private personal consumption of
marijuana by adults for the sake of just getting high has
already been legal in Colorado for more than year under a state
constitutional amendment approved by voters.
But starting Jan. 1, cannabis will be legally sold and taxed
at specially regulated retailers in a system modeled after a
regime many states have in place for alcohol sales - but which
exists for marijuana nowhere outside of Colorado.
For the novelty factor alone, operators of the first eight
marijuana retailers slated to open on Wednesday morning in
Denver and a handful of establishments in other locations are
anticipating a surge in demand for store-bought weed.
"It will be like people waiting in line for tickets to a
Pink Floyd concert," said Justin Jones, 39, owner of Dank
Colorado in Denver who has run a medical marijuana shop for four
years and now has a recreational pot license.
Jones said he is confident he has enough marijuana on hand
for Day One but less sure of inventory levels needed after that.
About 90 percent of his merchandise is in smokable form,
packaged in small child-proof containers. The rest is a mixture
of cannabis-infused edibles, such as cookies, candy and
carbonated drinks.
"People seem to prefer smoking," he said.
FROM MEDICAL TO RECREATIONAL
Washington state voters legalized recreational marijuana at
the same time Colorado did, in November 2012, but it has yet to
be made commercially available there.
Pot designated strictly for medical use has been sold for
some time in storefront shops in several of the nearly 20
states, including Colorado and Washington, that have deemed
marijuana legal for health purposes.
But Colorado is the first to open retail pot stores, and
craft a regulatory framework to license, tax and enforce its use
for recreation.
Outside of the United States, Uruguay's parliament recently
cleared the way for state-sanctioned marijuana sales, but the
South American nation is at least months away from having a
system in place.
The Netherlands has long had an informal decriminalization
policy, with Amsterdam coffee shops allowed to sell marijuana
products to customers. But back-end distribution of the drug to
those businesses remains illegal.
"It will actually be fully legal in Colorado, at least under
state law, whereas in the Netherlands it's been tolerated, not
actually legal," Ethan Nadelmann, executive director of the Drug
Policy Alliance, a pro-liberalization group, told reporters
earlier this month.
"Colorado is essentially the first. It's really the first in
which this is explicitly legal and where marijuana is being
grown legally, sold wholesale legally, sold retail legally,"
Nadelmann said.
"This is groundbreaking," said Mike Elliot, spokesman for
Colorado's Medical Marijuana Industry Group. "We are way ahead
of Washington state, Amsterdam and Uruguay."
Critics of liberalized marijuana laws likewise view
Colorado's new order as a landmark, albeit one they see in a
more negative light.
Kevin Sabet, co-founder of Smart Approaches to Marijuana, a
leading anti-legalization group, said the movement toward ending
pot prohibition is sending the wrong signal to the nation's
youth.
ENDING PROHIBITION
"There will still need to be a black market to serve people
who are ineligible to buy on a legal market, especially kids,"
Sabet said. "It's almost the worst of both worlds."
Critics say the social harms of legalizing pot - from
anticipated declines in economic productivity to a potential
rise in traffic and workplace accidents - will outweigh any
benefits.
Legalization backers point to tax revenues to be gained and
argue that anti-marijuana enforcement has accomplished little
but to penalize otherwise law-abiding citizens, especially
minorities.
They also argue that legalization will free up strained law
enforcement resources and strike a blow against drug cartels,
much as repealing alcohol prohibition in the 1930s crushed
bootlegging by organized crime.
But Sabet counters, "We are witnessing the birth of big
marijuana," which he compared to the tobacco industry.
Under Colorado's law, however, state residents can only buy
as much as an ounce of marijuana at a time, while individuals
from out of state are limited to quarter-ounce purchases. State
law also limits cultivation to six marijuana plants per person.
Those limits were not enough to deter a 30-year-old high
school sports coach who is visiting Colorado from North Carolina
but gave his name only as Matt.
"I don't really drink a whole lot, but I'd prefer to smoke a
little bit and have a good time with the friends that I hang out
with," he told Reuters on Friday. His New Year's plans include a
"Cannabition" pot party in Denver.
Marijuana remains classified an illegal narcotic under U.S.
law. But in a major policy shift in August, the Obama
administration said it would give states leeway to experiment
with pot legalization, and let Colorado and Washington carry out
their new laws permitting recreational use.
The state has issued a total of 348 recreational pot
licenses to businesses statewide, according to the Colorado
Department of Revenue's Marijuana Enforcement Division.
Of those, 136 are for retail stores, 178 for cultivation
operations, 31 for manufacturing of infused edibles and other
sundries, and three are for testing facilities.
Last month, Colorado voters approved a combined 15 percent
excise and 10 percent sales tax to be imposed on recreational
pot sales, with the first $40 million raised to fund school
construction projects.
The Colorado Legislative Council estimates the marijuana
taxation scheme will generate $67 million annually in tax
revenue to state coffers.
Only people over age 21 can buy recreational pot. Public use
of marijuana remains illegal, as is driving while stoned. The
state has set a blood-THC (the active ingredient in cannabis)
limit of 5-nanogram-per-milliliter threshold for motorists.
Other states are taking a wait-and-see approach to the
Colorado and Washington experiments before they take the leap
toward legalization, said Rachel Gillette, head of Colorado's
chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana
Laws.
"Colorado has found an exit strategy for the failed drug war
and I hope other states will follow our lead," she said.
