DENVER Jan 2 Colorado ski resorts and the state
Tourism Office have chosen not to embrace out-of-state visitors
who have come to buy legalized cannabis, creating an opportunity
for a handful of small firms that are catering to marijuana
tourists.
When legalized marijuana became available for sale with the
New Year, out-of-state tourists joined Coloradans in lining up
at authorized retailers, despite the federal ban on the
substance.
Colorado, under a 2012 voter-approved referendum, allowed
the world's first state-licensed marijuana retailers to open for
business on New Year's Day and legally sell pot for recreational
use. At a number of the roughly three dozen former medical
marijuana dispensaries cleared by state regulators to sell the
drug, lines of customers formed outside the door.
An estimated $1 million in pot sales took place in Colorado
on New Year's Day, said Betty Aldworth, deputy director of
National Cannabis Industry Association.
Despite this potential customer base, the state's
world-renowned ski resorts remain wary.
"There has been a law on the books since the 1970s in
Colorado that makes it illegal to ski, board or even get on a
ski lift if under the influence," said Jennifer Rudolph,
spokeswoman for Colorado Ski Country USA, an industry trade
group that counts most of Colorado's 26 ski resorts as members.
Like the ski resorts, state tourism officials are also
keeping a distance.
The Colorado Tourism Office "has no plans to use the
legalization to promote the state," it said in a statement.
Moreover, it was impossible to forecast how the law may
impact tourism, which generated an estimated $16.7 billion in
direct travel spending in 2012, the office said.
'SKI ACCESSORY'?
Whatever the size of the market, companies such as Colorado
Green Tours want a piece of it.
The firm bills itself as a "full-service cannabis friendly"
travel agency and has organized ski vacation trips, said Peter
Johnson, the company's founder. The company encourages use of
the drug after skiing, not before, he said.
"Colorado is obviously well known for world-class skiing,"
Johnson said. "Now with cannabis being legal, that's kind of a
fashionable ski accessory if you will."
Matt Brown, co-founder of the Colorado-based firm My 420
Tours, said his company has more than 4,000 people on the
waiting list for upcoming tours, which he compared to a jaunt
through California's Napa Valley wine country.
"We're that friend who lives in Colorado who can help
introduce you and really show you things that just don't exist
outside of our state," Brown said.
At legal marijuana stores in the Denver area on Wednesday, a
number of customers said they came from other states, including
Virginia, Ohio and Illinois.
Massachusetts visitor Nicole, 24, a legal assistant who
declined to give her last name, said in a phone interview on
Thursday she and her boyfriend planned a trip to Colorado a
month in advance to buy marijuana, and they purchased a gram of
the strain "sour diesel."
"We wanted to be part of this," she said. "It was largely
symbolic."
Possession, cultivation and private personal consumption of
marijuana by adults for the sake of just getting high has
already been legal in Colorado for more than a year under a
state constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2012.
The law has presented new challenges for law enforcement
officials, who are aware legalization could bring marijuana
tourists to the state's ski slopes.
San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters, whose county
includes the Telluride Ski Resort, said enforcing laws about no
public consumption of marijuana would be difficult for so-called
infused pot products that are edible and mind-altering.
"Is seeing people passing around a lollipop probable cause
to take some enforcement action? Probably not," he said.
Denver police and the Colorado State Patrol reported a
smooth first day of legalized pot sales in the state.
Colorado has acted faster to authorize sales than Washington
state, whose voters legalized marijuana at the same time as
Colorado in 2012. Washington is scheduled to open its first
retail establishments later this year.
The U.S. Department of Justice announced in August it would
not seek to interfere with the two states' efforts to regulate
and tax marijuana sales, and instead would focus on such areas
as restricting the flow of the drug across state lines and
keeping it away from minors.
(Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Daniel Trotta and Lisa
Shumaker)