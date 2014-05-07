DENVER May 7 The Colorado state Senate passed a
bill on Wednesday to create the nation's first state-run
marijuana financial cooperative, with the ultimate aim of
opening newly legalized cannabis retail outlets to key banking
services through the Federal Reserve.
The 24-11 vote approving the so-called "cannabis credit
co-ops" came days after the state House of Representatives
cleared its own version of the bill, which seeks to address
problems marijuana retailers face in having to operate on a
cash-only basis.
House-Senate negotiators must now reconcile differences
between the two versions in hopes of sending a compromise bill
back for final floor votes in both chambers before the
Democratic-controlled General Assembly session ends at midnight.
If they meet the deadline, the legislation will then head to
Governor John Hickenlooper, a Democrat, who is expected to sign
the bill into law.
The proposal's chief sponsor, Representative Jonathan
Singer, said the cooperatives are needed because traditional
banks and credit unions have been hesitant to serve the
burgeoning marijuana industry as long as the drug remains
outlawed by the U.S. government.
"This is the final piece to our pot puzzle," said Singer, a
Democrat.
Voters in Colorado and Washington state legalized the
possession and use of small amounts of cannabis by adults for
recreational purposes in 2012. Both states are among 20 states
that allow the use of cannabis for medical reasons.
The first recreational cannabis shops opened in Colorado in
January, and Washington is set to follow suit later this year.
Singer said the cash-only nature of the industry makes pot
businesses targets of crime, limits owners' access to credit and
capital and hinders the state's ability to track revenues for
tax-collection purposes.
Under the bill, the financial cooperatives would operate
similarly to credit unions - without a deposit insurance
requirement - and would be governed by the state's financial
services commissioner.
But to gain access to banking services such as credit card
processing and checking accounts, the Federal Reserve would need
to approve the plan, which critics say is unlikely in the
absence of a deposit insurance mandate.
Republicans voted against the measure, saying such complex
legislation needed further study and should not have been rushed
through the legislature at the end of its session.
The Obama administration in February issued new
law-enforcement guidelines aimed at encouraging banks to start
doing business with state-licensed marijuana suppliers, even
though such enterprises remain illegal under federal law.
The guidance stopped short of promising blanket immunity to
banks, and financial industry officials have said they doubted
many banks would begin to accept cannabis suppliers as customers
without actual changes in federal law.
(Editing by Steve Gorman and Eric Walsh)