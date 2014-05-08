(Adds details on bill limiting marijuana concentrates)
By Keith Coffman
DENVER May 7 The Colorado legislature on
Wednesday voted to create the nation's first state-run financial
cooperative for marijuana sellers, with the aim of giving newly
legalized cannabis retail outlets access to key banking services
through the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The approval of the so-called "cannabis credit co-ops" came
on the final day of the legislative session, as lawmakers seek
to address problems marijuana retailers face in having to
operate on a cash-only basis, such as burglary threats.
The proposal's chief sponsor, Representative Jonathan
Singer, said the cooperatives are needed because traditional
banks and credit unions have been hesitant to serve the
burgeoning marijuana industry as long as the drug remains
outlawed by the U.S. government.
"This is the final piece to our pot puzzle," said Singer, a
Democrat.
The final approval on Wednesday came after both chambers of
the General Assembly cleared their own versions of the bill. The
bill now heads to Democratic Governor John Hickenlooper for his
signature.
Voters in Colorado and Washington state legalized the
possession and use of small amounts of cannabis by adults for
recreational purposes in 2012. Both states are among 20 that
allow the use of cannabis for medical reasons.
The first recreational cannabis shops opened in Colorado in
January, and Washington is set to follow suit later this year.
Singer said the cash-only nature of the industry makes pot
businesses targets of crime, limits owners' access to credit and
capital and hinders the state's ability to track revenues for
tax-collection purposes.
Under the bill, the financial cooperatives would operate
similarly to credit unions - without a deposit insurance
requirement - and would be governed by the state's financial
services commissioner.
But to gain access to banking services such as credit card
processing and checking accounts, the Federal Reserve would need
to approve the plan, which critics say is unlikely in the
absence of a deposit insurance mandate.
Republicans who voted against the measure said such complex
legislation needed further study and should not have been rushed
through the legislature at the end of its session.
The Obama administration in February issued new
law-enforcement guidelines aimed at encouraging banks to start
doing business with state-licensed marijuana suppliers, even
though such enterprises remain illegal under federal law.
The guidance stopped short of promising blanket immunity to
banks, and financial industry officials have said they doubted
many banks would begin to accept cannabis suppliers as customers
without changes in federal law.
Another bill headed to the governor's desk allocates tax
revenues derived from retail pot sales to marijuana enforcement,
and to fund education programs designed to prevent youths from
using the drug.
Also on Wednesday, Colorado legislators approved a
requirement that cannabis-infused edibles be readily
identifiable as containing THC, the psychoactive property in
marijuana.
A bill to limit the amount of concentrates inside cannabis
products also won passage this week, an issue that gained
attention following two deaths possibly linked to the ingestion
of marijuana products.
