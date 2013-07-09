By Jonathan Kaminsky
| OLYMPIA, Wash., July 9
marijuana legalized for adults in Washington state, drug abuse
prevention advocates are pushing for rules to shield children
from treats containing pot that are headed for the consumer
mainstream.
A flood of buzz-inducing cookies, candy and beverages is
expected to hit the shelves of state-licensed marijuana stores
starting next year. Some medical marijuana dispensaries in
Washington already sell lollipops and other treats containing
marijuana.
"The rules for labeling should be broadened to prohibit
images and messages that are designed to attract young people,"
said retired University of Washington social work professor
Roger Roffman.
Roffman, co-editor of the book "Cannabis Dependence: Its
Nature, Consequences, and Treatment", was among a group of drug
abuse prevention advocates who wrote a letter last month to
state pot regulators noting that medical marijuana dispensaries
were selling brightly colored lollipops, cotton candy and snow
cones with an "obvious appeal to children."
They suggested adding rules to ensure that recreational-use
pot product wrappers "not bear a reasonable resemblance to
packaging of any commercially branded candy that is not a
marijuana-infused product."
That is a reference to items like Buddahfingers, Pot Tarts
and Stoney Ranchers, all made by Beyond Bomb, a California
enterprise shut down by federal authorities in 2006. Its
packaging closely resembled existing food products.
Washington and Colorado, which long ago legalized medical
marijuana, last year became the first U.S. states to allow the
recreational use of pot, which the federal government still
considers an illegal drug. Another 16 states allow medical
marijuana.
CONCERN FOR CHILDREN
As they set up a framework for a legal pot marketplace for
pot, Colorado and Washington state already plan advertising
restrictions on pot, but draft marijuana rules released last
week in Washington state do not place similar restrictions on
packaging or labeling of pot products.
The draft marijuana rules released by the Washington State
Liquor Control Board last week include barring pot
advertisements from appearing within 1,000 feet of schools,
playgrounds and other places where children congregate.
The rules would also bar ads from depicting toys, cartoon
characters or anything "especially appealing to children" or
others under age 21.
As with Colorado's emergency marijuana rules unveiled last
week, the Washington draft rules require pot products to carry
health warnings and to come in child-resistant packaging.
Colorado's pot regulators have been instructed by state
lawmakers to ban "mass-market campaigns that have a high
likelihood of reaching minors," but have yet to detail their
planned restrictions on advertising, marketing and signage.
Mikhail Carpenter, spokesman for the Washington State Liquor
Control Board, said it was weighing whether to tighten the rules
around what sellers can put on marijuana product packaging.
"Obviously, we don't want cartoon characters on labels," he
said.
Dante Jones, owner of the popular Seattle-based Manja Ganja
line of baked marijuana goods as well as a medical marijuana
dispensary, said he was confident that there is room for
recreational-use packaging that appeals to adults while not
drawing in children.
The Cheeba Chews pot candy that his dispensary carries, for
example, come in monochrome wrappers warning they are "extremely
potent."
"It's not about making packaging unattractive," Jones said.
"There's room to create products that are simple and
2013-looking that aren't flashy and showy with bright colors."
(Editing by Steve Gorman and David Gregorio)