upheld federal regulations that prevented a woman with a medical
marijuana card from buying a firearm in Nevada, in a ruling that
cited the government's interest in preventing gun violence.
In upholding a lower-court ruling, a three-judge panel of
the San Francisco-based Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals set
a legal precedent that lower courts in the western U.S. states
under the jurisdiction of the Ninth Circuit must follow in
similar cases.
The lawsuit was brought by S. Rowan Wilson, who in 2011
obtained a medical marijuana card in Nevada and a few months
later sought to buy a firearm in the small town of Mound House.
The firearms dealer, who knew Wilson had a medical marijuana
card, refused to sell her the gun, according to court papers.
Like other firearms dealers, he had received a directive
from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and
Explosives (ATF) advising dealers against selling guns to
medical marijuana users, according to court papers.
Medical marijuana is allowed in Nevada and more than 20
other U.S. states, but the drug remains banned under federal
law.
Wilson, who claimed she had a medical marijuana card but did
not use the drug, filed a lawsuit in Nevada against the federal
government, claiming her rights under the U.S. Constitution were
violated by the ATF letter to gun dealers.
In 2014, a district court judge granted a motion from
federal attorneys to dismiss the case, prompting Wilson to
appeal the decision. The Ninth Circuit panel upheld the
lower-court's decision to throw out the case.
The appeals court, in a 30-page opinion from Judge Jed
Rakoff, acknowledged Wilson's right to bear arms under the
Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution had been infringed to
some extent.
But it said the government had a "substantial interest" in
preventing gun violence by seeking to prevent drug users from
possessing firearms and that it was reasonable to assume someone
with a medical pot card would use the drug.
"It is beyond dispute that illegal drug users, including
marijuana users, are likely ... to experience altered or
impaired mental states that affect their judgment and that can
lead to irrational or unpredictable behavior," Rakoff wrote in
the opinion.
A representative for the National Rifle Association could
not immediately be reached for comment.
"Seriously ill patients who use medical marijuana should be
treated the same as patients who use any other doctor-approved
medication," the Marijuana Policy Project said in a statement.
