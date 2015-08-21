By Daniel Kelley
PHILADELPHIA
PHILADELPHIA Aug 21 You still can't say
"marijuana" in the head shop.
For years, the stores that sell marijuana pipes and bongs
have insisted that the products they sell are for tobacco use,
choosing their words carefully to avoid being ensnared in laws
against marijuana paraphernalia.
As states and cities across the country have lowered the
penalties for possession, a patchwork of federal, state and
local laws means little has changed at the head shops.
"The map of the United States is colorful as to where you
can lawfully buy paraphernalia and not use magic code words,"
said Allen St. Pierre, executive director of the National
Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.
Seventeen states have decriminalized marijuana - meaning
that possession, but usually not the sale - of small amounts
leads to a minor fine and no criminal record. Four states -
Washington, Colorado, Alaska and Oregon - along with the
District of Columbia, have legalized marijuana, meaning that
there is a state-approved marketplace for pot.
In Philadelphia, lawmakers decriminalized possession of less
than 30 grams of marijuana - about an ounce - in October 2014,
meaning that a person with a small amount gets a fine rather
than being hauled away in handcuffs.
But at Wonderland, a head shop festooned with Grateful Dead
iconography, the mere mention of marijuana is enough for clerks
to refuse a sale.
"Even the mention of medical marijuana means I cannot sell
anything to you," said a clerk at the store, before declining
further comment and refusing to identify an owner or manager.
That situation is ironic but not surprising to Philadelphia
marijuana activist N.A. Poe, who in June led a protest featuring
hundreds of people smoking marijuana.
"Before we did that protest, we went and sat down with civil
affairs, told them what we were going to do," Poe said,
referring to the Philadelphia Police Department's Civil Affairs
Unit. "And then we marched down Market Street with a police
escort."
Which is to say that it is possible to smoke marijuana in
front of the police, even though one cannot in many locales
discuss weed in certain stores.
Experts say prosecution for marijuana paraphernalia alone
are fairly uncommon.
Many people interviewed for this story, however, point to a
2003 DEA sting called Operation Pipe Dreams, which ensnared 55
people for distributing drug paraphernalia, including actor
Tommy Chong, one half of the stoner comedy duo Cheech and Chong.
He pleaded guilty and served nine months in prison for selling
the "Chong Bong," which was delivered to an undercover business
in the Pittsburgh area.
Even in places where possession of small amounts of
marijuana is decriminalized for individual tokers, paraphernalia
laws may still apply.
In Maryland, lawmakers decriminalized possession of
marijuana in 2014. Aficionados caught with less than 10 grams
pay a $100 civil fine.
But possession of a pipe with marijuana residue could lead
to a $500 fine and a criminal record. A measure that would have
decriminalized marijuana pipes and bongs in the state was vetoed
in April by Governor Larry Hogan, who said cited concerns that
the bill did nothing to prevent driving under the influence.
The legalization of pot in the District of Columbia has
completely changed the conversation there, said Adam Eidinger,
the owner of Capitol Hemp in Washington, D.C. Police raided the
shop in 2011.
Just a few years ago, Eidinger was forced at least once a
day to eject patrons of his pot accessories store who uttered
the forbidden "M" word. He even tried playing loud music in the
shop to thwart surveillance by police.
"We sold pipes for marijuana, but if you mentioned
marijuana, I'd tell you to leave, even though I knew - and the
owner of every head shop knows - that every single pipe we sold
was going to be used for marijuana," Eidinger said.
After closing the store in 2012, he was able to re-open it
about two weeks ago after leading a campaign to legalize pot in
the nation's capitol city.
"It changes the dynamic you have with your customers when
they can say what they want without you having to worry about
getting your business shut down," Eidinger said.
