CHICAGO Aug 1 A law allowing marijuana to be
used for medical purposes in Illinois was signed on Thursday by
Governor Pat Quinn, making it the second most populous state in
the country after California to permit medicinal use of the
drug.
"Over the years, I've been moved by the brave patients and
veterans who are fighting terrible illnesses," Quinn said. "They
need and deserve pain relief."
The law, which takes effect Jan. 1, allows patients
diagnosed with one of 35 medical conditions such as cancer,
Parkinson's or lupus to use marijuana as recommended by an
Illinois licensed physician.
The four-year program, which supporters call the strictest
in the nation, requires a doctor's written certification,
registered patient photo identification cards and an electronic
verification system.
The senate sponsor for the bill was Bill Haine, a downstate
Democrat who is a former prosecutor. The bill passed the
Illinois house and senate this past spring.
"We are ensuring only those suffering from the most serious
diseases receive this treatment," said Haine. "This law takes
additional steps to prevent fraud and abuse."
Nineteen other states plus the District of Columbia have
effective medical marijuana laws, according to the Marijuana
Policy Project, a non-profit Washington, D.C.-based group. The
project does not count Maryland on the list because it only
allows for a "very limited research program," according to
spokesman Morgan Fox.
Under the Illinois law, patients would be limited to 2.5
ounces (70 grams) of marijuana every two weeks. The marijuana
must be grown and distributed in Illinois, kept in a closed
container and not used in public or in front of minors.
Jim Champion, a veteran afflicted with multiple sclerosis,
was among those who spoke with Quinn while he was considering
the bill, according to Quinn's office.
"I use medical cannabis because it's the most effective
medicine in treating my muscle spasticity with few side
effects," Champion said. "My wife shouldn't have to go to drug
dealers for my medicine. Neither of us deserve to be criminals."
Those who use, grow or sell the drug must be fingerprinted
and undergo background checks. Landlords and employers could ban
its use on their property. Users suspected of driving under the
influence face the loss of not only their driving privileges,
but also their marijuana-use permits.
Under U.S. federal law, marijuana is considered an addictive
substance and distribution is a federal offense. The
administration of President Barack Obama has discouraged federal
prosecutors from pursuing people who distribute marijuana for
medical purposes under state laws.
(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski. Editing by Andre Grenon)