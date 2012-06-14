ST. LOUIS, June 12 (Thomson Reuters Accelus) - Federal
prosecutors are targeting medical marijuana shops in California,
seeking forfeiture of the properties in which they do business.
The authorities are pressuring landlords to shut down the
shops or face possible loss of the real estate through the
unconventional and low-key use of a civil statute designed
primarily to seize the assets of drug-trafficking organizations.
While some states, including California, have legalized
medical marijuana businesses, the federal government does not
recognize their authority to do so and has targeted the shops
for violations of the 40-year-old Controlled Substances Act.
The goal of the Justice Department's effort, part of a
crackdown announced last October, is to fight the medical
marijuana industry, estimated at $1.7 billion annually, without
confronting it head-on with costly and potentially embarrassing
criminal prosecutions, industry sources and legal experts said.
This indirect strategy is reminiscent of the department's
attempts, which have met with only limited success, to sever the
medical pot industry's access to banking services. Many
businesses have found ways around those restrictions, experts
said.
"Filing asset-forfeiture lawsuits against these commercial
properties is a very clever way to handle an otherwise horribly
difficult and controversial situation," said Greg Baldwin, a
partner at the Miami law firm Holland & Knight and a former
federal prosecutor.
"If you bring criminal charges against these medical
marijuana businesses, the federal government gets pilloried in
the press for attacking California law and sick people."
Baldwin, who specializes in complex commercial litigation
and white-collar criminal defense, added that with all four U.S.
attorneys in California employing the same strategy, it is
clearly official Justice Department policy rather than an
anomaly involving rogue prosecutors.
The new approach stems from Justice's difficult position
under President Barack Obama, said Allen St. Pierre, the
executive director of the National Organization for the Reform
of Marijuana Laws (NORML).
The department cannot rely on heavy-handed criminal
prosecutions to combat medical marijuana, St. Pierre said. But
it also cannot ignore the issue and risk being labeled soft on
drug crime.
"It's being done softly, because if they tried to go the
harsh criminal route there is a very good chance they would not
only fail but become even more unpopular, something you tend to
not want to do going into your last election," he said.
LAWSUITS AND LETTERS
Federal prosecutors in Los Angeles last week filed two
asset-forfeiture lawsuits against buildings housing three
marijuana stores in Santa Fe Springs. They also sent so-called
warning letters to dozens of area property owners threatening
similar legal action.
The letters - only the latest of hundreds mailed to property
owners in recent months - gave the owners two weeks to comply
with federal law, which prohibits involvement in marijuana
distribution.
The civil-forfeiture statute allows the government to seize
any real estate used to commit or facilitate drug trafficking.
The provision has traditionally been applied to residential
properties used by drug traffickers to grow, store or distribute
marijuana. Legal experts say there is no reason it cannot be
used against properties that house medical marijuana shops.
The U.S. Supreme Court has recognized the federal
government's authority to enforce the national ban on medical
marijuana. Still, such enforcement remains unpopular. A Gallup
survey last October found that 50 percent of Americans favored
full legalization of marijuana and 70 percent favored allowing
its medical use to alleviate pain and suffering.
Colorado, a key state in Obama's reelection effort this
year, has a medical marijuana law. In November voters will
decide on a ballot measure aimed at all-out legalization.
As the first state to legalize medical marijuana in 1996,
California has been a bellwether for the industry and federal
law enforcement efforts to combat it.
If the move against commercial property owners succeeds in
California, it could spread to other states with medical
marijuana laws, legal experts said.
For-profit storefront marijuana shops, especially those
opposed by the cities where they operate or located near schools
or playgrounds, are the Justice Department's favored targets.
Federal prosecutors across California launched a coordinated
enforcement campaign in October 2011, stating that California is
the top marijuana-producing state in the country and that it
exports the drug to other states.
Under the leadership of U.S. Attorney Andre Birotte Jr, the
Central District of California, based in Los Angeles, has been
particularly aggressive. Federal prosecutors there said last
week they have brought a dozen civil lawsuits seeking to forfeit
properties housing marijuana businesses.
"Three of those actions have been resolved with the closure
of the marijuana stores and court-approved consent decrees in
which property owners agreed that they would no longer rent to
people associated with illegal marijuana operations, or the
property would be subject to an immediate forfeiture to the
government," the U.S. Attorney's office said.
LESS MANPOWER REQUIRED
The Justice Department's Thom Mrozek, a spokesman for the
U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California,
told Reuters that it requires less manpower to combat marijuana
businesses by mail and civil actions than it does to bring
criminal prosecutions.
"We can get on the Internet, identify a store and have
someone drive by and find out if it is operating. That is a
whole lot different from conducting a criminal investigation,
going out and making buys and conducting surveillance. These are
two very different balls of wax," he said.
The letters and lawsuits have "so far been extremely
effective in securing the closure of about 200 illegal marijuana
storefronts in our district," Mrozek said.
Baldwin, the Miami lawyer, was not surprised. Few property
owners are going to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to
defend against a government lawsuit to keep a tenant, let alone
risk losing their investments, he predicted.
"Most of these things are going to end up with the landlord
kicking out the offending enterprise," he said. "It's like a
flank attack against these stores that leaves them in the most
disadvantageous position possible."
NORML's St. Pierre said the federal government "has not
sufficiently broadcast this threat (of eviction) as a
deterrent," so a lack of widespread awareness among landlords in
California and other states may soften its impact on the
industry. He said that when marijuana businesses are kicked out
of one property, "they will simply move next door and the whole
process, as we've seen time and time again, simply starts over."
Although authorities have made public the strategy of
targeting landlords, they have not made a national campaign of
it, and so far only landlords who rent to marijuana shops have
received warning letters.
CHALLENGING EVICTIONS
The letters' prospects might also be affected by the weak
real estate market, actions by the municipalities where the
properties are located, and California's strict eviction laws.
Ken Carter, a property owner who rented commercial space in
Murrieta to the Greenhouse Cannabis Club, which opened for
business in January, said he soon received a warning letter from
the U.S. Attorney's office in Los Angeles.
Carter said that although he was intimidated by it he was
not about to panic, because the value of the property had fallen
to roughly half the $1 million he owed on it. Although
authorities summoned Carter to the property during a Drug
Enforcement Administration (DEA) raid this year, federal
prosecutors never took legal action against him. He said he
could not explain the lack of action.
However, he said the city of Murrieta, which banned medical
marijuana shops in 2005, began issuing a $2,500 fine for every
day Greenhouse remained on the property. He said that persuaded
him to begin an eviction process, but it took several months to
complete. The city has sued Carter and wants him to pay $150,000
in fines, he said.
Eric Safire, a San Francisco lawyer, is representing the
owner of commercial property in the Mission District of San
Francisco where an existing tenant opened the Shambhala Healing
Center, a medical marijuana business that began operating in
January 2011.
In late February of this year, the property owner received a
warning letter from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern
District of California, Safire said. He eventually had to file
suit to evict his tenant. The matter was complicated by the fact
that the tenant had made substantial improvements to the
property before opening Shambhala, Safire added.
Safire said the tenant agreed to end the marijuana business
by this July 1. Reuters left a telephone message seeking comment
from Shambhala's owner but did not receive a response.
SCARING BANKS
St. Pierre likened the campaign to the Justice Department's
effort to scare banks away from doing business with medical
marijuana outfits.
"There will still be landlords leasing to these businesses,
so I don't think it's ultimately going to be successful, just
like the effort to thwart the banking," he said.
The DEA began warning banks and credit-card companies away
from medical marijuana businesses in late 2007 or early 2008.
Some marijuana outfits have been forced to operate as
cash-only businesses, but by and large the industry has survived
and, by some expert accounts, thrived by operating through front
companies or personal accounts.
HIGH RISK, HIGH REWARD
St. Pierre said the federal ban has made medical marijuana a
"high risk, high reward" business. Entrepreneurs willing to
flout the federal ban can earn hundreds of thousands or even
millions of dollars each year, and may be willing to face the
challenge of eviction, he said.
Those who fail to heed these measures may face greater
sanctions, however. The Justice Department's Mrozek said
property owners or marijuana sellers who are not persuaded by
warnings and civil action could find themselves in the dock on
criminal charges, a fact he said was spelled out in the 220
warning letters dispatched by prosecutors in Los Angeles thus
far.
(Editing by Randall Mikkelsen, Prudence Crowther, and Douglas
Royalty)