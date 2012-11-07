* Sale of marijuana to adults would be regulated, taxed
* Recreational cannabis measure defeated in Oregon
By Keith Coffman and Nicole Neroulias
DENVER/SEATTLE, Nov 6 Colorado and Washington
became the first U.S. states to legalize the possession and sale
of marijuana for recreational use on Tuesday in defiance of
federal law, setting the stage for a possible showdown with the
Obama administration.
But another ballot measure to remove criminal penalties for
personal possession and cultivation of recreational cannabis was
defeated in Oregon, where significantly less money and campaign
organization was devoted to the cause.
Supporters of a Colorado constitutional amendment legalizing
marijuana were the first to declare victory, and opponents
conceded defeat, after returns showed the measure garnering
nearly 53 percent of the vote versus 47 percent against.
"Colorado will no longer have laws that steer people toward
using alcohol, and adults will be free to use marijuana instead
if that is what they prefer. And we will be better off as a
society because of it," said Mason Tvert, co-director of the
Colorado pro-legalization campaign.
The Drug Policy Alliance, a national advocacy group that
backed the initiatives, said the outcome in Washington and
Colorado reflected growing national support for liberalized pot
laws, citing a Gallup poll last year that found 50 percent of
Americans favored making it legal, versus 46 opposed.
Supporters of Washington state's pot legalization initiative
declared victory after the Seattle Times and other media
projected a win for marijuana proponents.
Early returns showed pro-legalization votes led with 55
percent versus to 44 percent opposed with about 60 percent of
ballots tallied in the state's all-mail-in election system.
The outcomes in Colorado and Washington, which already have
laws on the books legalizing marijuana for medical purposes, put
both states in further conflict with the federal government,
which classifies cannabis as an illegal narcotic.
The U.S. Department of Justice reacted to the measure's
passage in Colorado by saying its enforcement policies remain
unchanged, adding: "We are reviewing the ballot initiative and
have no additional comment at this time."
Separately, medical marijuana measures were on the ballot in
three other states, including Massachusetts, where CNN reported
that voters approved an initiative to allow cannabis for
medicinal reasons.
Supporters there issued a statement declaring victory for
what they described as "the safest medical marijuana law in the
country." Seventeen other states, plus the District of Columbia,
already have medical marijuana laws on their books.
A measure that would have made Arkansas the first state in
the South to legalize marijuana for medical purposes appeared
headed for defeat by 51 percent to 49 percent with about 80
percent of the vote tallied.
MARIJUANA RULES
Under the recreational marijuana measures in Colorado and
Washington, personal possession of up to an ounce (28.5 grams)
of marijuana would be legal for anyone at least 21 years of age.
They also will permit cannabis to be legally sold and taxed at
state-licensed stores in a system modeled after a regime many
states have in place for alcohol sales.
Oregon's initiative would have legalized state-licensed
sales, as well as possession and cultivation of unlimited
amounts of pot for personal recreational use.
The Colorado measure will limit cultivation to six marijuana
plants per person, but "grow-your-own" pot would be still be
banned altogether in Washington state.
Tvert said provisions legalizing simple possession in
Colorado would take effect after 30 days, once the election
results are certified. Colorado's amendment also mandates
establishing rules for sales and excise tax collections once the
state legislature reconvenes in January.
"The voters have spoken and we have to respect their will,"
Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper, a Democrat who opposed the
measure, said in a statement. "This will be a complicated
process, but we intend to follow through."
He added: "Federal law still says marijuana is an illegal
drug, so don't break out the Cheetos or gold fish too quickly."
The Obama administration has recently pressed an enforcement
crackdown against pot dispensaries and greenhouses deemed to be
engaged in large-scale drug trade under the pretense of
supplying medical cannabis patients in California and elsewhere.
Before Tuesday's election, the administration had been
largely silent on latest state ballot initiatives seeking to
legalize recreational pot for adults.
Several former U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration
directors had urged Obama officials to come out forcefully
against the measures, as U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder did
when he criticized a 2010 California pot legalization referendum
that was soundly defeated by voters.
Critics say the social harms of legalizing pot - from
anticipated declines in economic productivity to a rise in
traffic and workplace accidents - would trump any benefits.
Backers point to potential tax revenues to be gained and say
anti-pot enforcement has accomplished little but to penalize
otherwise law-abiding citizens, especially minorities.
They also argue that ending pot possession prosecutions
would free up strained law enforcement resources and strike a
blow against drug cartels, much as repealing alcohol prohibition
in the 1930s crushed bootlegging by organized crime.
"It's no worse than alcohol, and it's widely used in
Colorado anyway," said Jean Henderson, 73, a retired resident of
Broomfield, explaining her vote in favor of legalization. "The
state can benefit from the taxes rather than put people in
jail."
