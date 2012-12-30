By Alex Dobuzinskis
LOS ANGELES Dec 30 After a decades-long
campaign to legalize marijuana hit a high mark in 2012 with
victories in Washington state and Colorado, its energized and
deep-pocketed backers are mapping out a strategy for the next
round of ballot-box battles.
They have their sights set on ballot measures in 2014 or
2016 in states such as California and Oregon, which were among
the first in the country to allow marijuana for medical use.
Although those states more recently rejected broader
legalization, drug-law reform groups remain undeterred.
"Legalization is more or less repeating the history of
medical marijuana," said Ethan Nadelmann, executive director of
the Drug Policy Alliance. "If you want to know which states are
most likely to legalize marijuana, then look at the states that
were the first to legalize medical marijuana."
The passage of the ballot measures in Colorado and
Washington state in November allowed personal possession of the
drug for people 21 and older. That same age group will be
allowed to buy the drug at special marijuana stores under rules
set to be finalized next year.
No other states have legalized marijuana, America's most
widely used illicit drug, for recreational use. The drug remains
illegal under federal law. Connecticut and Massachusetts also
approved medical marijuana in 2012.
The efforts in Washington and Colorado demonstrated
significant funding might.
The Drug Policy Alliance spent more than $1.6 million as one
of the main funders of the Washington state campaign. Peter
Lewis, chairman of insurance company Progressive Corp,
gave $2.5 million to the Washington campaign, and travel guide
author Rick Steves chipped in another $350,000, according to
records.
Ahead of the Colorado vote, the Washington, D.C.-based
Marijuana Policy Project, which has been active in campaigns
around the country, gave about $1 million to the effort, state
records show.
A big question mark hangs over whether the pro-legalization
momentum could be slowed if the federal government takes an
aggressive stance against the new laws.
The U.S. Department of Justice has been mostly silent on the
issue. President Barack Obama said in a TV interview this month
it did not make sense for the federal government to "focus on
recreational drug users in a state that has already said that,
under state law, that's legal."
CHANGING TIDE?
In 1996, California became the first state to allow medical
marijuana by a popular vote, and Oregon and Washington state
were part of a second wave in 1998. But Oregon rejected a
marijuana legalization ballot measure in November, while
California voters did the same in 1972 and 2010.
The 2010 ballot measure in California failed to sway voters
because it would have left regulation to a hodgepodge of local
governments, instead of a uniform set of state rules, said Dale
Gieringer, director of the California branch of the National
Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.
This month, California Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom
became one of America's top state officials to call for reform
of marijuana laws when he told the New York Times that laws
against the drug "just don't make sense anymore."
Activists say they see demographic changes as giving them an
advantage.
"We know that the younger generation is more supportive and
the opposition really comes from the older generation. And as
time goes on there's more of the younger generation and less of
the older generation," Gieringer said.
"The second factor is we have these results in Colorado and
Washington under our belt, so that sort of fertilizes the
ground," he added.
One key point marijuana advocates are thrashing out is
whether to pursue any ballot initiative in 2014, or wait until
the presidential election of 2016, when the turnout of their
reliable base of youth voters will likely be higher.
Regardless of when a ballot initiative might come to
California, the nation's most populous state, groups opposing
legalization vow to defeat it.
One of those is the California Police Chiefs Association.
"I have yet to hear a legalization proponent talk about how
society will be enhanced, how the real social problems facing
our country will be improved by legalizing yet another substance
that compromises people's five senses," said John Lovell,
government relations manager for the group.
A number of addiction specialists say that where marijuana
is legalized, teenagers will come to believe the drug is
harmless and more will use it.
Medical marijuana is already big business in California. The
state Board of Equalization in its most recent analysis from
2009 estimated medical cannabis dispensaries ring up sales of
$1.3 billion a year and pay sales taxes of $105 million.