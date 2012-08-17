By Dan Whitcomb
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Aug 17 A group of medical marijuana
patients sued the city of Los Angeles o n F riday, seeking to
block a citywide ban that would shut down most of its storefront
pot dispensaries in three weeks.
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of 11 patients by the nonprofit
Patient Care Alliance Los Angeles trade association, says users
are protected by California's 1996 legalization of medical
marijuana and a constitutional right to freedom of assembly.
"The medical marijuana center of the globe is L.A. just as
much as the movie capital of the globe is L.A.," Marc O'Hara,
Patient Care Alliance executive director, said after filing the
lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court. "There are more
dispensaries here than in the rest of the country."
City leaders, who passed an ordinance banning the
dispensaries by a 14-0 vote in July, have sought for years to
control the dispensaries amid complaints that they supply
recreational users under the guise of medicine and serve as a
magnet for street crime.
"Relief is coming in the form of having a more focused and
intense crackdown on these dispensaries that cause problems in
our neighborhoods," Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar, who
authored the ordinance, said in July. "If we try to move forward
to regulate (storefronts), we will fail. It would be an exercise
in futility."
A spokesman for Huizar could not immediately be reached for
comment. A spokeswoman for Los Angeles Mayor Antonio
Villaraigosa, who supports the ban, declined to comment on the
lawsuit.
City officials estimate there are some 750 registered
dispensaries in Los Angeles and as many as 200 more without
proper registration, dwarfing any other California city.
California became the first U.S. state to decriminalize
medical marijuana in 1996 and was followed by 16 other states
and the District of Columbia. But the law has caused friction
with federal authorities.
State rules governing the distribution of medical marijuana
remain fuzzy, and cannabis is still classified under U.S. law as
an illegal narcotic, with no exemption provided for health
reasons.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Dan Grebler)