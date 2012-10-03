* Council asks state Legislation for clear guidelines
* Los Angeles has more dispensaries than any other city
(Adds comment from city councilman; detail on referendum)
By Alex Dobuzinskis
LOS ANGELES, Oct 2 The Los Angeles City Council
voted to rescind a newly enacted ban on storefront medical
marijuana shops on Tuesday, allowing the city to avoid a
referendum next year that some officials said would likely
succeed in reversing the prohibition.
The council, in a blow to an industry that operates in
violation of federal law, voted in July to ban pot dispensaries
and replace them with a system that would allow up to three
patients to collectively grow marijuana.
But medical marijuana advocates collected in August the
necessary 27,425 valid signatures to put the decision to a March
2013 referendum. Under city rules, that number of signatures -
10 percent of the total number of votes cast in the city's last
mayoral election - put the ban on hold until the vote.
The backtracking comes a week after federal authorities
moved to close about 70 such dispensaries in the city in a
renewed effort to crack down on the operations through the use
of asset-forfeiture lawsuits and warning letters.
"Legally it appears that almost nothing we do is a surefire
approach," City Councilman Paul Koretz said during the meeting
on Tuesday.
"But I think the surefire least positive approach is to have
a ban, but have it on hold ... have it fail in March and
basically be back where we started," said Koretz, who voted in
favor of repeal.
Pot remains illegal under federal law, but 17 states and the
District of Columbia allow it as medicine. Los Angeles has
between about 500 and 1,000 medical marijuana dispensaries, more
than any other city in the nation.
Medical marijuana in California, which in 1996 became the
first state to allow it, is used to treat everything from cancer
to anxiety, and many police officials complain recreational
users are taking advantage of the system.
The Los Angeles City Council's decision to repeal the
dispensary ban must return for a second vote next week because
the 11-2 vote was not a unanimous one.
Separately, the council approved a resolution asking the
state Legislature to give municipalities clear guidelines on how
to regulate the distribution of medical marijuana.
Councilman Mitchell Englander complained that many badly run
dispensaries in the city have "ruined it" for a minority of
storefronts that are truly helping patients.
City Councilman Bill Rosendahl, who has cancer and diabetes
and has taken medical marijuana, made an impassioned plea during
the meeting for allowing a limited number of dispensaries.
"Where does anybody go, even a councilman go, to get his
medical marijuana?," Rosendahl said in a hoarse voice, moments
after revealing that doctors told him he might not have "much
time to live."
