LOS ANGELES Dec 23 A judge in Los Angeles
ordered a smartphone application company on Tuesday to stop
arranging the delivery of medical marijuana to customers in the
city in violation of a ban on such businesses, prosecutors said.
Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer's office filed a
lawsuit on Dec. 2 seeking a preliminary injunction against the
Nestdrop app in the latest salvo in an ongoing tug-of-war over
medical cannabis in America's second-largest city.
About 130 medical marijuana shops have been granted immunity
under a ballot measure approved by voters in 2013 that meanwhile
outlawed the operation of hundreds of other similar businesses.
The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court marked the
first time that local authorities have targeted a medical
marijuana delivery app, a service that prosecutors argue is
prohibited under the 2013 measure.
On Tuesday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Robert O'Brien
granted the city's request for a preliminary injunction blocking
the use of Nestdrop to arrange for medical pot deliveries in Los
Angeles, and ordered it to remove any reference to such
deliveries from the app, Feuer's office said in a statement.
Feuer's office estimates that since the prosecutor took
office last year he has closed more than 400 medical marijuana
dispensaries, which represents half the number of such
businesses officials believe to be operating in Los Angles.
He also forced the closure of a popular farmers' market for
medical pot.
A representative for Nestdrop, which according to its
website also arranges for delivery of alcohol, could not be
reached for comment.
A map of its coverage area on its site shows Nestdrop serves
Los Angeles and surrounding communities, but the company did not
appear to serve areas outside Southern California.
Feuer's office is seeking civil penalties against the
company for what prosecutors say are violations of the
voter-approved measure restricting medical pot in the city, and
for unfair businesses practices.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Daniel Wallis and
Eric walsh)