By Eric Kelsey
| LOS ANGELES, July 24
LOS ANGELES, July 24 The Los Angeles City
Council decided unanimously on Tuesday to ban all storefront
medical marijuana shops, in a blow to a industry that operates
in violation of federal law but has become the largest
collection of pot dispensaries in California.
The 14-0 vote by the council comes after conflicting court
decisions on how far local jurisdictions in California can go in
cracking down on the cannabis shops. Some observers say the
issue could end up before the state's Supreme Court.
The state's voters in 1996 became the first to allow the
drug as medicine, which inspired dispensaries to open.
Seventeen states and the District of Columbia now allow
medical marijuana, but the federal government holds that pot is
a dangerous and illegal narcotic and has shut down dispensaries
in several states.
Even in Los Angeles, where some officials support the right
of patients with cancer or AIDS to have easy access to the drug,
city leaders have sought for years to control dispensaries amid
complaints about acrid smoke around very profitable, neon-lit
storefronts that critics say supply recreational users. And
parents have expressed worries their children are being drawn to
pot.
There are some 750 registered dispensaries in Los Angeles
and as many as 200 more without proper registration, officials
said. That dwarfs the number of dispensaries in any other
California city and possibly makes Los Angeles the king of
medical pot shops in the nation. Denver, by comparison, has
hundreds of pot shops and the San Francisco Bay area has over a
dozen.
Under the measure approved by the council, regulated and
illegal dispensaries would be asked to shut down within 30 days
of the measure having been signed by Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa,
who supports the ban.
"Relief is coming in the form of having a more focused and
intense crackdown on these dispensaries that cause problems in
our neighborhoods," said Councilman Jose Huizar. "If we try to
move forward to regulate (storefronts), we will fail. It would
be an exercise in futility."
EXPANDING FIGHT
Even as the medical marijuana industry has faced a number of
setbacks in recent years, supporters of full legalization are
widening their confrontation with the Obama administration.
Residents of Washington state, Colorado and Oregon are set
to vote in November on ballot measures seeking to allow the drug
for recreational use, in spite of the federal ban.
Christopher Koontz, planning deputy for Los Angeles
Councilman Paul Koretz, said he expects the dispensary community
will challenge the ban with a lawsuit, as it did over the city's
past attempts to control the shops.
The city has been unable to collect sales tax from the pot
shops, losing out on millions of dollars, he said.
Earlier this month, a state appeals court ruled Los Angeles
County could not ban dispensaries in areas outside cities that
the county government controls.
The ruling was one of a number of conflicting decisions by
judges, and the California Supreme Court is expected within
about a year to settle the controversy with a ruling on the
ability of local jurisdictions to control the medical pot shops.
Police Chief Charlie Beck said the Los Angeles ban is needed
because the city's dispensaries have a "toxic mixture of
high-level narcotics and high amounts of cash."
In supporting the dispensaries, physician and caregiver Jeff
Thompson said the ban would prevent "safe access to medicine."
"Don't force people to go the black market and increase crime,"
he said.
The measure adopted by the council was described by
supporters as a "soft ban" because it would allow two or three
patients to grow and share cannabis in homes or apartments, but
not storefronts.
"I think this idea that three people can get together and
grow (pot) ... is a bit disingenuous," said Lynne Lyman,
California state director for the Drug Policy Alliance, which
has backed pot legalization efforts.
The average person won't have the wherewithal to do it. "I
don't have time to grow carrots and lettuce for my family,"
Lyman said.