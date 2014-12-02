LOS ANGELES Dec 2 Los Angeles prosecutors on Tuesday sued to shut down a smartphone application that delivers medical marijuana to customers in violation of a ban on such businesses operating in America's second-largest city.

The lawsuit is the latest salvo in the ongoing tug-of-war over medical marijuana in Los Angeles, where authorities have struggled to contain the proliferation of such shops for over a decade.

A voter-approved 2013 ballot measure, Proposition D, outlawed the operation of medical marijuana businesses, including delivery services, while granting immunity under certain circumstances that has allowed some 130 shops to operate legally.

The suit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, also marks the first time authorities have targeted medical marijuana apps, which they say are prohibited under the initiative.

But a spokesman for the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office said it would not be the last.

"They should continue operating at their own peril. This lawsuit sends the message that we will continue to enforce the will of the voters when they passed Proposition D," spokesman Frank Mateljan said.

According to the lawsuit, the app, called Nestdrop, allows customers to order marijuana via a touch screen and have it delivered anywhere within the city limits.

Mateljan said operators of such apps and delivery services could also face criminal prosecution, but in this case authorities felt that a lawsuit would be the quickest way to shut down the business.

The lawsuit seeks a permanent injunction against the owners of Nestdrop from operating the app or developing any similar business.

California voters in 1996 made the state the first in the nation to allow medical marijuana, but cities and counties have struggled with trying to contain the number of dispensaries and possession or sale remains illegal under federal law.

A marijuana advocacy group, meanwhile, has launched a signature-gathering effort that seeks to get a measure on the 2016 ballot legalizing recreational pot, modeled after a law passed by Colorado voters in 2012.

A 2010 ballot initiative to legalize marijuana in California failed. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Eric Beech)