SEATTLE Nov 18 The family of Reggae icon Bob
Marley and a Seattle-based private equity firm on Tuesday said
they are launching the first global cannabis brand with
marijuana products sold under a name long tied to a plant he
lovingly called "the herb".
The brand, dubbed Marley Natural, marks the first time the
family's name would adorn packages of cannabis products ranging
from strains similar to those Bob might have smoked in his
homeland Jamaica to concentrates, oils and infused lotions sold
in countries and U.S. states that have taken steps to
decriminalize and legalize pot use and sales.
Marley, credited with helping to spread Jamaican music to a
world-wide audience with hits like "No Woman, No Cry", and "I
Shot the Sheriff," died of cancer in 1981 at the age of 36.
"He viewed the herb as something spiritual that could awaken
our well-being, deepen our reflection, connect us to nature and
liberate our creativity," Cedella Marley, Bob's daughter, said
in a statement announcing the deal.
The agreement came weeks after two U.S. states voted to
legalize marijuana for recreational use in systems that would
usher in retail shops similar to those already operating in
Colorado and Washington state.
The sale of cannabis remains illegal in much of the world,
but countries mainly in Europe and the Americas have
decrminalized it by varying degrees.
The Netherlands permits the sale of marijuana in "coffee
shops", Israel and Canada and nearly half of U.S. states have
allowed its medicinal use, and Uruguay has legalized its use.
In the United States, marijuana remains illegal under federal
law. The Justice Department and the Drug Enforcement
Administration did not immediately respond to interview requests
about the plans.
The Marley Natural brand would likely be seen on cannabis
and other products and accessories by late 2015 under the
30-year global licensing arrangement struck between the family
and Seattle-based private equity firm Privateer Holdings.
The brand, a wholly-owned subsidiary based in New York,
would produce and sell hemp-infused topicals and accessories in
countries around the world and could enter into licensing
agreements governing production and packaging requirements with
growers and processors that sell cannabis and cannabis-infused
products in U.S. states, among other plans.
Marley's family said in 2009 it would partner with Hilco
Consumer Capital to license products ranging from apparel to
video games.
